A bold effort to undermine the fairness of elections in a battleground state was posted on president trump’s Truth Social page.

Imagine that the democratic party is working behind the scenes to alter election laws so that they may flood ballot boxes with an untold number of unverifiable votes while legitimate citizens are waiting in lines to cast their ballots.

This is not something out of a science fiction movie.

Right now, in Virginia, we are seeing this exact scenario unfold.

Mr. Trump is clearly able to see what is happening.

On X, Mr. Trump urged Virginia voters to put the brakes on immediately.

Stop the cheating democrats, he pleaded.

Vote no.

Along with the strong statement, Trump included an accompanying graphic that highlights the severity of the situation.

If we do not act, then election integrity will hang by a thread.

Mr. Trump’s message cut through all of the “noise” and serves as a siren in the “swamp.”

Virginia Republicans, Patriots, and MAGA fighters: this is your line in the sand.

Why now, why Virginia?

Virginia is a key battleground state in national elections.

Do you remember 2021?

Glenn Youngkin took a narrow lead over Terry Mcauliffe in a statewide race after accusations of electoral irregularity flooded social media.

Mcauliffe never forgot about this experience.

Now, democrats are pushing policies disguised as “reform,” but with a stench of foul play.

President Trump didn’t beat around the bush. Paid subscribers get the inside scoop below.