Victor Davis Hanson Just Wrote What May Be His Most Important Book.

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He is not just weed-whacking the deep state. He is ripping out the roots.

That framing comes from someone watching Trump’s second term closely and it captures something that most political commentary misses entirely. Victor Davis Hanson, the Hoover Institution historian and one of the most respected conservative minds in America, just published The Counter Revolution: The Rise of Trump. Trump shared the interview this morning on Truth Social.

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Hanson told Mark Levin what drove him to finish the book even as he suspected it might be his last.

“I thought people didn’t really appreciate what’s going on right now. Donald Trump is not addressing the symptoms of the progressive project of the last 50 years as he did in the first administration. Now he is looking at the causation.”

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That distinction is everything.

In the first term Trump fought battles. He won some and lost some. He pushed back against the institutions that were arrayed against him but he did not fundamentally dismantle them. He weed-whacked.

In the second term he is going after the roots. The bureaucracy. The foundations. The media apparatus. Academia. K-12 education. The entire infrastructure that allowed a movement with no electoral majority to dominate American culture, law, and institutions for half a century.

Hanson wanted to document exactly what they did to Trump between 2015 and 2024 because he said he had forgotten some of the details himself. The list when you write it all down is staggering.

Two impeachments. A trial of a private citizen. Four criminal lawfare cases and one civil case. The Steele dossier psychodrama that nearly destroyed the transition. The coordinated raid on Mar-a-Lago. Attempts to remove him from state ballots. The coordinated lie about Hunter Biden’s laptop on the eve of the 2020 election to swing a debate.

All of it coordinated. All of it directed at one man.

Hanson’s question to Levin was simple. Can you think of another human being who could have withstood what they did to him and come back the way he did?

Levin could not. Hanson could not.

Trump was down 15 points in primary polls after January 6th. Ron DeSantis was 15 or 16 points ahead. His own friends were writing him off. He decided he was not going to give up. He decided he would make the election a referendum on his accusers rather than on himself.

He won 312 electoral votes.

Hanson calls him a Nietzschean figure. Anything that did not destroy him made him stronger. The more they attacked him, the more unpopular they became and the more he fought back.

Now he is president again. And this time he is not fighting symptoms. He is going after causation.

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