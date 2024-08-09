J.D. Vance has gone on the offensive after being selected for former President Donald Trump’s Vice President post. Vance is targeting President Biden for his poor track record as a politician.

Wasting no time, Vance launched attacks against Biden for his support of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The VP-to-be also criticized Biden for his support of the war in Iraq and other hot button political issues.

Biden’s NAFTA Support is Coming Back to Haunt Him

At the time, NAFTA seemed like a halfway decent idea. The trade agreement provided the United States with cheap labor and greater economic efficiency. The deal ultimately backfired, undercutting American labor while strengthening our neighbors to the south.