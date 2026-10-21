USAID Planning to Usurp Constitution

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Should a network of ex-officials and NGOs get to decide when the Constitution no longer applies?

DataRepublican obtained and analyzed hours of audio from private calls involving Renew to Thrive and the larger United Democracy Alliance. On one August 2026 recording, participants including Danielle Reiff and Paul Zeitz discuss “red lines” for declaring the federal government illegitimate. They talk about structural reform, what a rewritten American government would look like, and how governors can play a role simply by refusing federal troops. The group sits inside a broader umbrella that coordinates organizations such as 50501 and Indivisible.

National Security Leaders for America, a collection of roughly 1,600 former military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials, is credited with operationalizing parts of the effort. Erica Chenoweth is described as having conceived the broader alliance under a “Big Tent” initiative. DataRepublican notes that almost any effective pushback against these NGOs is treated as a measure of illegitimacy under their criteria. Invoking the Insurrection Act against protesters is one of the most discussed red lines.

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The recordings show participants planning for contingencies after the 2026 elections and beyond. They discuss protecting a space for constitutional change and what governing authority would look like if the current framework is set aside. Governors do not need to formally sign on. Refusing to accept federal forces is enough for the plan to advance, according to the analysis. The groups are described as selective and low-profile about their coordination.

If a private network of former officials and activist organizations can set the conditions for declaring the government illegitimate, who elected them to that role?

DataRepublican has released multiple parts of what he calls the Democracy Files, drawing from the recordings and related documents. The material maps roles, timelines, and the division of labor between protest coordination and longer-term institutional redesign. The public has not been invited to the calls. The audio is presented as evidence that the work is already underway.

Voters who want the existing constitutional structure to remain the baseline now have a clearer picture of the alternative being prepared. The same networks that organize street actions are also mapping the institutional endgame. That sequence is not theoretical in the recordings. It is being refined.

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