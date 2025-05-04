Unlock premium Trump updates and join the conservative movement with your subscription.

After the 2020 presidential election, it was readily apparent to most Americans that fraud took place. Between thousands of pro-Trump ballots being thrown in dumpsters to machines in conservative communities conveniently malfunctioning on Election Day, foul play was very much in effect.

Despite all the evidence, Democrats worked overtime to shut down and gaslight people.

Folks were called “conspiracy theorists” and liars for daring to speak the truth about 2020. Americans who peacefully protested the outcome of that election were also locked up in prison, all to send a message.

Today, Americans aren’t backing down when it comes to calling out election fraud. No matter how much the left denies the truth, we the people see what’s taken place right before our eyes.

As it turns out, our nation’s leaders see it as well.

Very recently, United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard spoke out about newly uncovered evidence of our political races being tampered with.

This is Not a Drill

Voting machines across the country, unfortunately, played a role in our elections being rife with fraud.

People saw this take place in many different forms throughout the 2020 presidential election. Reports emerged of machines switching votes from Trump to Biden. Then, some machines falsely claimed that certain Americans in red districts voted by mail already.

Now, we’re finally getting an explanation for all of this years later.

According to Gabbard, hackers and other bad actors have an easy in with voting machines, due to how these machines are set up. Of course, there were people who cautioned about this years ago. They were promptly written off as nutjobs with an axe to grind, but the propaganda didn’t change the facts.

