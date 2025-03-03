47% off for the 47th President!

The deep state is dying a slow death in America.

“Mitt Romney called me a Treasonous Liar when I said there was U.S.-funded, DoD-funded Biolabs in Ukraine…” - Tulsi Gabbard said on Tucker Carlson.

As time goes on, we the people are learning more and more about troubling things that took place behind the scenes. We’re getting insight into the corrupt officials within the highest echelons of government and a lot of it confirms prior suspicions.

As this takes place, deep state operatives are running scared. They don’t want everyday folks knowing what transpired. They certainly don’t want people to feel vindicated and mobilized to push for real change.

Thankfully for us, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. Everyday, Americans are becoming wise to the games that elected officials played for far too long.

One of the latest patriots to expose those within the deep state is none other than United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi: There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed.

This Has Been a Long Time Coming

Years ago, Gabbard spoke out about biolabs in Ukraine. These labs were found to be probing and experimenting with lethal pathogens.

While the work being done was supposedly meant to prevent harm, rather than cause it, these biolabs were still a liability.

What’s more is that Gabbard revealed the American Department of Defense directly funded these biolabs in Ukraine. Needless to say, there are a lot of officials who didn’t want this information becoming common knowledge.