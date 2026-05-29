TRUST US: You Have to Check Out Aliens.Gov Right Now

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Everyone thought Aliens.gov was going to be about UFOs.

They were wrong. (Watch the video above — then share this with a friend!)

The Trump White House launched Aliens.gov today and the tagline says everything.

“They walk among us. For 60 years the United States government has kept a closely guarded secret. They have shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception. They do not belong here.”

The aliens Trump is disclosing are not from outer space. They are illegal immigrants. And the website is a live real time dashboard of ICE arrests, migrant encounters, and immigration enforcement operations updated continuously and integrated directly into the White House app.

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Only Trump does this. Only Trump takes the language of UFO conspiracy theories, the aesthetic of extraterrestrial disclosure, the dramatic build up of a government secret finally revealed, and uses it to drop a live deportation tracker on the entire country with an ICE tip line attached.

The left is melting down.

The media cannot decide whether to be outraged or embarrassed.

Meanwhile the website is getting millions of hits and every single person who clicks it sees exactly how many illegal aliens ICE arrested today, this week, this month.

This is the 47th president. The man who turns every news cycle into a message. The man who makes his enemies the story every single time. The man who launched a space themed immigration enforcement website on a Thursday afternoon and made it the most talked about thing in America by Friday morning.

Three days left on the 47% off sale because 47 is his number and he keeps earning it.

Upgrade your subscription before the sale ends. There's not much time left.

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