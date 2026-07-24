Donald Trump’s use of language was similar to his earlier campaigns. His language was direct, and he bypassed the bureaucracy.

The Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick received this message privately so there would be no camera exposure or press releases.

Journalists are aware that few times has a tariff been announced before it had created some form of friction. At every step in the process, there were varying degrees of disagreements.

In addition to showing the challenges of the administration’s economic nationalistic agenda, the quote further shows the ongoing interest of the media in private issues inside the White House. In books such as Haberman & Swan’s, quotes such as this are revealed after the fact and rely on people who remember when and why certain comments were made.

Where do we go from here and what, exactly, was Trump really saying behind the scenes? It’s all detailed below for subscribers.