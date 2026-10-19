Texas is at an intersection where one more senate seat may turn into a safe haven for politicians who run hard against federal bureaucratic red tape and borders but do nothing but quietly comply after arriving in the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s support of Ken Paxton breaks this trend of accommodating politicians by supporting a politician who has already challenged the expansion of federal authority on numerous occasions using his state authorities.

For years, Texas has seen its own officials navigate federal overreach on immigration enforcement, energy production and election law protections; however, each of these officials protect their own access to donors and their own opportunities for committees.

Because Paxton’s lawsuits were successful in challenging agencies that view states as subordinate to federal authority, not equal, this history of success creates a signal that the Texas senate contest will not follow the typical rotation of insiders.

Across states, voters have witnessed the same pattern play out again and again. Candidates pledge to take on excessive Washington activity and then find themselves adapting to routine that preserves the very systems they once critiqued.

How many times longer will Texas allow itself to be subjected to this pattern before its senators mirror the insulated group that constitutes other congressional chambers?

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