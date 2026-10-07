Trump’s Relentless Zero-Release Border Streak

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The White House posted the number. Sixteen months. Zero releases at the border.

That is not a talking point. That is the end of the Biden machine. Encountered used to mean released. Hotels. Court dates they never showed up for. Now it means you do not get dumped into the country.

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August tells the rest. Border Patrol grabbed 8,870 people on the southwest line. That is 94 percent below Biden’s monthly average. Ninety-seven percent below the December 2023 peak. Zero parole releases last month. Biden’s Border Patrol cut 10,186 people loose in August 2024 alone.

Deportations are up. Violent crime is down. Catch-and-release is over.

Democrats said a secure border was impossible without a new bill and a new pile of money. Trump used the laws already on the books. Remain in Mexico. No more CBP One pipeline. Consequences. The crossings collapsed because the magnet died.

If you release them, more come. If you do not, they stop showing up. Sixteen months of zero releases is the proof.

Justice is not a speech. It is a closed door and a plane home. Grab the yearly rate before it expires.

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