What happens when a Reporter asks for detail on foiled violence during a press conference and receives answers directly -- instead of sensationalized theater?

In a recent public appearance, Donald Trump answered the question regarding the FBI stopping an apparent threat (which was going to occur before a UFC event) with a level of calm and directness that we have come to expect from him.

We did not hear the kind of panic or theatrics that some outlets would love to provide.

In essence, the president provided a very practical explanation of how the agency thwarted the planned violence. And he went right back to answering questions on other topics.

In doing so, he demonstrated his preference for brevity in addressing security events; this is especially evident compared to the extensive speculations surrounding such news releases.

The outcome? His adversaries went on the attack as revealed below for subscribers.