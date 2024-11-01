Perfectly healthy young people are dying across the globe on a monthly basis. The inexplicable deaths are chalked up to pure chance by the mainstream media.

Former president Trump and other conservatives are questioning whether Big Pharma jabs are the true cause of early death.

Trump Wants the Truth While Kamala Wants the Lies

A return to Trump would mean a quest for the truth about the rash of early and unexpected deaths among young people. Big Pharma, the Biden administration, the legacy media and Kamala Harris all want the exact opposite outcome. If the status quo remains, we’ll never find proof that Big Pharma shots are killing young and healthy people.

There is a chance that a Trump administration’s inquiry into the shocking deaths will reveal those early exits are purely random occurrences. However, as is often said, where there is smoke there is fire.

The “smoke” is the high frequency of youngsters dying without an apparent cause.

The fire? It might be Big Pharma’s jabs that many are now referring to as clot shots. If those on the fringes are correct, Big Pharma Covid-19 injections cause deadly blood clots.

Even the “Super Fit” Youngsters are Dying

The alarming rise in young adult deaths is made even more striking when you consider the fact that many of them are extremely fit. Slim youngsters in peak physical shape are passing away from heart attacks. However, the only mainstream politician aside from Robert Kennedy Jr. to push for an investigation is Donald Trump.

It wasn’t long ago when heart attacks were primarily thought of as a disease caused by aging. Viewpoints are changing now that new data shows heart attacks are on the rise in healthy young people.

The disturbing statistics that hardly any politicians but for Trump are willing to analyze are as follows:

· Just under 0.3% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 44 suffered a heart attack in 2019

· The percentage of young Americans suffering a heart attack increased by nearly double merely one year later, rising all the way to 0.5%

· In terms of whole numbers, the spike in young adults deaths caused by heart attack increased to one in every 200

Do the math and you’ll find there was a 67% spike in young adult deaths caused by heart attacks in merely four years. The harsh truth that few in the beltway but for Trump are willing to ponder is that nearly 20% of those who suffer heart attacks are under the age of 40.

Trump Might Lean on RFK Jr. as a White House Consultant

It looks like Covid-19 is only part of the cause for the significant uptick in heart attacks among young adults. The virus compromises the cardiovascular system. However, some young adults who did not have Covid-19 are suffering heart attacks.

As RFK Jr. has pointed out, vaccinations might be a contributing factor to the unexpected deaths of our youngsters. Trump is well aware of the insinuation against Big Pharma jabs, meaning there is the potential that he will tab RFK Jr. for a cabinet position.

In addition to researching whether Covid-19 jabs are causing the increase in heart attacks, Trump will also likely take a close look at the food supply. A shockingly high percentage of foods contain half or more of the FDA’s recommended daily maximum of salt and/or sugar.

RFK Jr. has also hinted that our water supply might contain atrazine and other chemicals that are changing human biochemistry. We’ll never know the truth unless Trump is allowed to return to the White House.

The Covid Clot Shot Might not be the Only Vaccine to Blame

Former President Trump deserves credit for keeping an open mind. The Don is willing to entertain the idea that other vaccines might also play a role in the rise in heart attacks among young people.

A video of a call between Trump and Bobby Kennedy III, the son of RFK Jr., reveals such. During that call, Trump hinted that vaccines might be unsafe.

Might it be possible that the sequence of jabs given to youngsters after birth in combination with the Covid-19 jab are causing early heart attacks?

“You see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is, like, 38 different vaccines and it looks like it’s been for a horse. Not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times.” – Trump during his call with Bobby Kennedy III

Trump’s election might mean increased scrutiny for children’s immunization schedules. Trump might also launch an investigation that gets to the bottom of the supposed safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 jabs. Those jabs are still being shot into arms even though the pandemic is years behind us.

The Public Supports a Vaccine Review

Society-wide trust in Big Pharma jabs is on the decline. A mere 40% of those living in the United States believe it is of high importance for parents to jab their kids. The figure is 14% less than that who fully supported jabs in 2001.

Americans are now waking up to the inherent danger of coronavirus jabs. In other words, there is even more reason for the next leader of the free world to launch an investigation.

Trump might even go as far as defunding schools over vax mandates. It might be a better idea to let parents decide whether pharmaceutical injections are appropriate for their kids instead of relying on the government to make that decision.

Large Images: