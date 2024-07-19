Imagine a solar flare, cyber attack or electromagnetic pulse taking down the nation’s electrical grid. You can’t charge your electric vehicle. More importantly, you can’t drive anywhere.

You are stuck in your home or at the office wishing we hadn’t collectively pivoted to EVs.

The scenario outlined above is within the realm of possibility if Democrats win the next election. Democrats, the Green Party, and even some Independents are pushing for an EV conversion.

Former President Trump is the only man standing in their way.

Why It Makes Sense to Stick With Gas-Powered Cars

It is no secret that our country’s electrical grid needs hardening. We are one massive solar flare or cyber attack away from a return to the stone age.

It is only fair to ask: why would we fully transition to EVs when gas is plentiful?

The argument that gas-powered vehicles are ruining the planet is a weak one. There are countless ways to preserve environmental integrity without banning gas-powered vehicles.

Though Trump’s anti-EV comments were criticized, they were necessary. The former president is valiantly attempting to prevent a transition to a nationwide dependency on EVs.

Trump’s EV comments can also be construed as a latent attack on proposed 15-minute cities. The Democrats’ vision for humanity is that of a dense city limited to walking and occasional EV use. Alternatively, Republicans view gas-powered vehicles as freedom.

Every human should have the right to drive as far as he or she desires without a dependency on trains. Moreover, freedom of movement should not be limited by access to electrical outlets to power EVs.

Slamming the Brakes on Foreign EVs

Closely analyze Trump’s speech in which he references EVs and you’ll find mention of foreign car factories. The former president specifically referenced auto factories constructed in Mexico. Some of those factories are financed by China.

As Trump described, Mexican car-makers plan to sell EVs in the USA without a tax at the border. He went on to promise a 100% tariff on vehicles imported into the country. Moreover, Trump also lambasted Biden’s pro-EV stance.

The right’s growing disdain for EVs is justified. EVs suffer significantly diminished driving range when temperatures dip toward the freezing mark. Add in the fact that a solar flare or cyber attack can ruin the EV grid and there is more reason to ban them.

What About the Trump – Musk Alliance?

The reelection of former President Trump comes just in time. EV sales are gaining momentum with a record 1.2 million Americans buying them in ’23. In total, American EV sales comprise 7.6% of new vehicle sales.

Elon Musk, the head of EV-maker Tesla, is the face of the transition away from gas to electric-powered vehicles. Musk met with Trump several times in the lead up to the 2024 election. Though Musk has shifted from the left side of the political aisle to the right, his passion for EVs is a problem.

How does Trump square the Musk EV circle? It is possible that the former president will soften his anti-EV stance as the election approaches. Trump might pivot slightly back toward EVs, albeit with a sales limitation to Musk’s Tesla vehicles.

It must be noted that even Musk has publicly admitted alternatives to EVs are necessary. Musk previously stated on CNBC’s Squawk Box, “I’m all for electric cars, but you have to have all the alternatives also.”

Musk’s comments are an indirect reference to potential power grid failures as referenced above. Above all, former president Trump deserves credit for his foresight on the EV issue. Time will tell if his stance changes. A sizeable contribution from Musk or even a public endorsement from Musk might change Trump’s tune.

Hybrid Vehicles Might be the Happy Medium

In the end, Trump’s right and Biden’s left might end up meeting in the middle. A reasonable middle takes the form of electric-gas powered hybrid vehicles. This way, if the power grid fails, drivers will have the option of refueling with gasoline.

One thing is for certain: Trump is against 15-minute cities. If Biden and the left win, we’ll be one step closer toward dystopian cramped “walkable” urban living spaces becoming our norm.