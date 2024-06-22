A couple of decades ago, Steve Forbes proposed a controversial flat income tax on all Americans. The idea was unpopular at the time and ultimately lead to Forbes’ political demise. Fast forward to 2024 and Americans have done an about-face on the issues of income tax.

Former President Trump’s recent proposal to eliminate income taxes was met with considerable fanfare. If Trump is re-elected he will push to replace income tax with tariffs on goods imported from China.

Here’s Why Trump’s Seemingly Insane Tax Idea Will Work

On the surface, the idea of eliminating all income tax seems absurd. After all, the nation is $34 trillion in debt and income taxes help fund government. However, replacing income tax with tariffs on goods imported from China is a prudent move.

The elimination of income tax would catalyze a weakening domestic economy. Moreover, the addition of tariffs on goods imported from China would shift the trade balance back toward the United States. Businesses and consumers would be incentivized to purchase goods from American producers instead of those from China.