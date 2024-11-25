“Be not afraid,” is a staple phrase in the Bible that heralds the presence of divinity. Trump is no angel–not even close–but that doesn't mean he can't recognize the divine intervention manifested by the God-fearing Americans who helped elect him to a second term in a landslide victory.

Trump came a hairsbreadth away from being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, during a campaign rally. He turned his head in the nick of time to cheat death only to escape another assassin lying in wait while playing golf in Florida.

Once and future President Trump later prayed on stage and thanked God for sparing him from two assassination attempts in the space of weeks.

It doesn’t end there. The Iranians are still trying to kill Trump and have been foiled on more than one occasion.

So many close encounters with the Grim Reaper might give a lesser man pause. He might change his plans or temper his judgment so as not to attract the wrath of radicals who will do anything to prevent America from becoming great again.

But Donald Trump is not afraid. If anything, the low-down assassination plotters and their allies are emboldening him.

The Ball Is In Trump’s Court

The Trump team recently announced Tom Holman as the incoming administration’s new “Border Czar”. Homan will be tasked with helping Trump take on the Mexican drug cartels and deporting illegal immigrants–beginning with the ones who have criminal records.

As one X commentator posted, “Homan is a beast.”

If the Mexican drug cartel kingpins want Trump dead, they’ll have to get through Homan and his allies first.

Trump isn’t only going after bad foreign actors. He’s also focused in large part on the “enemies within.”

“I protect you against outside enemies,” Trump said at a Colorado rally. “But, you know, I always say we have the outside enemy. So, you can say China, you can say Russia. But that’s not it … It’s the enemy from within. All the scum that we have to deal with that hate our country, that’s a bigger enemy than China and Russia.”

Award-winning broadcaster Austin Petersen said this about Trump’s plan to take on the haters within, “Oh my god it's beautiful.”

Indeed. But Trump’s public announcement of the plan will have bad actors in the CIA, FBI, NSA, and nearly all the other government bureaucracies wanting Trump dead too.

Still, Trump is not afraid.

The Plan

The plan to end the Deep State sanctuary for men and women who hate this country and entertain Leftist Globalist dreams of grandeur include ridding out embedded bureaucrats who have up to this point been protected by the bureaucracy they serve.

“First, I will immediately re-issue my 2020 Executive Order restoring the President's authority to remove rogue bureaucrats,” Trump posted on social media. “And I will wield that power very aggressively.”

The speech is worth quoting at length because many have wondered how Trump would go about uprooting the noxious weed rooted deeply in the federal government.

“Second,” Trump continued, “we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our National Security and Intelligence apparatus, and there are plenty of them. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left's political enemies, which they're doing now at a level that nobody can believe even possible.”

The President-elect was just getting started.

“Third, we will totally reform FISA courts which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they are lied to in warrant applications. So many judges have seen so many applications that they know were wrong, or at least they must have known. They do nothing about it, they're lied to.”

If you’re keeping count, Trump has now targeted the bad actors in the federal bureaucracy at large and in particular the national security and intelligence apparatus. He’s also got corrupt judges in his sights.

Trump also proposed a Truth and Reconciliation Commission “to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and corruption.”

Next, he vowed to crack down “on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.”

Inspector General's Offices will become independent under Trump “so they do not become the protectors of the Deep State.”

Trump will ask Congress “to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone's campaign.”

The Washington Swamp will be dismantled by dispersing offices across the country. “And I mean immediately out of Washington to places filled with patriots who love America, and they really do love America,” Trump said.

Trump plans to “ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate. So they deal with these companies and they regulate these companies and then they want to take jobs from these companies.” In other words, No more scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.

“Finally,” Trump concluded, “I will push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.” No more career politicians to rig the system in their favor while ignoring the American people.

“This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people. Thank you very much.”

Thank you, Donald Trump. May God bless and continue to protect you. You’re pissing a lot of powerful people off.

The Parable Of The Weeds

Jesus often made his points in parables. Matthew 13:24-43 records “The Parable of the Weeds”

The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field, but while his men were sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared also. And the servants of the master of the house came and said to him, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? How then does it have weeds?’ He said to them, ‘An enemy has done this.’ So the servants said to him, ‘Then do you want us to go and gather them?’ But he said, ‘No, lest in gathering the weeds you root up the wheat along with them. Let both grow together until the harvest, and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, ‘Gather the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned but gather the wheat into my barn.’

As far as the Trump administration is concerned, it’s harvest time. It’s time for the weeds to be burned. If successful, Trump will have managed–against all odds–to prepare the ground for the next crop of American Greatness by sowing seeds of common sense.

It’s about time. Just in the nick of time. Godspeed, President Trump.