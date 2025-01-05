The New York Attorney General has been conducting lawfare against Trump for more than a year now and threatened Trump publicly, saying that she would continue to target him.

Mike Davis, Trump’s attorney, has had enough. He told James that if she continues her criminal lawfare, “We will put her "fat a**" in prison.” Many are calling Leticia James an entitled slob. Her net worth is over $15 million while earning a government salary of $103,000 and wasting taxpayer dollars on manufactured lawsuits to go after Trump before the election. She targeted a political opponent with her position, normally an immoral act, and something almost any other AG would be disbarred for.

She called Trump, “Too male, too pale, and too stale,” in remarks to the press. These racist and sexist remarks should also have her removed from her position. It’s clear she has an agenda.

Mike’s exact words to James were, “I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump. Listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against rights.” Trump’s rights to due process and free speech were clearly impinged upon.

Should you think that Davis’ threat against James is fabricated, she has violated 18 U.S. Code 241. The code does not allow for conspiratorial charges to be trumped up against anyone, in particular a running presidential candidate. James’ recent $454 million dollar civil fraud judgment is a misuse of her legal power, used as a political witch hunt. If you look at James’ history of pointed rhetoric toward Trump, it’s clear her motivations are highly biased. She’s said the following:

“President Trump is an illegitimate president.”

“He’s not my president. His days are numbered.”

“We’ve got to get ready to mobilize and agitate until Trump is defeated.

“We will ultimately bring him down.”

“What is fueling my soul right now is Trump.”

“We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. We’re going to sue him and go home.”

“I will bankrupt Trump.” This was part of her political campaign to gain her seat as AG of New York.

She admitted that her office “has been preparing for the outcome [of Trump winning the election] for months.”

How is this not political bias and the misuse of power to target your political opponents? Everything she does is motivated by a desire to end Trump. It’s her soul’s passion.

Trump’s Take on Leticia James

Trump, in his humorous way, says Ms. James has serious Trump derangement syndrome. This is a state of hypercritical bias that is formed due to years of Democratic programming and mind control. It’s the reason women are vowing to go celibate, cutting off their hair, and cutting ties with family members and best friends who voted for Trump.

The cognitive dissonance between reality and what Democrat leaders have told people for so long is intense enough that they’re willing to ruin their own lives. They’re willing to take COVID shots, believe that Trump is taking away their rights, and that somehow RFK Jr. taking poisons out of food is harmful when they’ve been injecting poison into themselves for decades now. Covid, is just the most egregious form unleashed on the public as of late.

They turn a blind eye to endless wars, billions sent to Ukraine while people in North Carolina suffer, and feel that their right to mutilate small children in the name of gender fluidity is somehow sane.

James is the poster child for Trump derangement syndrome. She’s a shining example of what happens when people are subjected to political thought control on steroids.

Fortunately, there are still laws protecting our constitutional rights in America, and Trump’s attorney is about to remind Leticia James that no matter how deep her psychological delusion is, she cannot use her position to force Trump to bow to her whims. She’s a political hitman, assigned responsibilities by her corrupt Democrat, Deep State handlers, no doubt, but justice will prevail.