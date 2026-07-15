Within hours of a late night message from Donald trump reaching millions of people in this country, many reacted immediately. The clear resolve in trump’s message was reminiscent of both his earlier presidential campaign and his earlier terms in office.

People were aware that there was a shift taking place before the sun came up.

In addition to the message itself, the priorities included in the message were very similar to trump’s original campaign promise including border security and economic independence.

There was no mention of compromise or apologetic language. That’s not Trump’s style.

What, exactly, did he say? We spell out what’s between the lines below for our subscribers.