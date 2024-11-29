Donald Trump is poised to spearhead the largest deportation effort in the history of the United States. The Don might go as far as utilizing military, government employees, diplomats, and forces of authority at the state and municipal level.

Though the deportation effort will cost billions, that money is a net positive for the United States. Critics of Trump’s deportation effort overlook the fact that the money spent to deport invaders will stimulate the domestic economy.

A Humane Deportation Effort Begins

Trump will use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 as the legal foundation for the deportation project. Though the use of the Act might spur legal challenges, Trump will likely prevail in court.

The hope is that illegal invaders will be peacefully removed, freeing up jobs, and housing for taxpaying Americans.

Though some on the political left insist Trump’s deportation plan is highly divisive, expensive and potentially dehumanizing, their imaginations are running wild. The DemBots also argue the deportation effort will stifle the economy.

The Dems overlook the fact that many illegals send some or even the majority of their earnings back across the border. Those migrants have families to support in Mexico and other parts of Central America and South America.

We’re better off employing and housing American citizens who’ll spend all of their money here in the United States.

Trump is Taking a Page out of the Eisenhower Playbook

Similar to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Trump will mobilize government agencies to assist in the massive deportation effort. Trump will also put the pressure on “sanctuary” cities to lend assistance with the effort.

“The scale of the deportations hinges on potential detention space and officers.” – Tom Homan, the former acting director of the United States Immigration and Customs and Enforcement

Congressional and legal challenges to the deportation plan should be stifled with ease considering Republicans control all three branches of government. Keep in mind, Trump supported Supreme Court judges and state-level judges before exiting in 2020.

In short, Trump has a powerful and unprecedented mandate.

The Logistics of Deporting Illegal Invaders

The hard part of deportations is locating illegal entrants and removing them without causing harm. Illegals are desperate for food, housing, and employment. Those illegals will congregate at food banks, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and unemployment offices.

Trump might station military members, government workers, and deportation specialists at the state level. Those deportation specialists will be stationed at the sites listed above. Illegals asking for handouts or a bed at the homeless shelter will be apprehended and subsequently deported.

The challenge lies in managing the logistics of such deportations. Those flagged as illegal invaders might be sent to temporary quarters such as athletic stadiums. It would be inefficient to haul the invaders back to Mexico one-by-one.

Rather, the illegals might be temporarily grouped together until a bus can be filled. That bus will then make a beeline to Mexico.

America’s Largest Deportation Effort Might be Soon Underway

Rewind time back to the 1950s and more than a million illegal migrants were deported. The million-plus Mexicans failed to enter through legal channels, spurring then-President Eisenhower to take action. Eisenhower’s deportation effort was the largest in the country’s history.

Trump’s deportation of illegals will likely surpass that of Eisenhower. The process might come as a shock to Americans as many were not alive in the 50s when Eisenhower enforced immigration law through force.

At this point, some Americans are questioning whether the massive cost of the deportation effort is worth it. Some are undoubtedly questioning whether government workers will abuse their power to use force for deportations.

Policing Borders is a Primary Function of Government

Though there is a chance Trump will deport only a small percentage of illegal immigrants, he’s more likely to take significant action. Granted, some of those removed from the country will inevitably return, albeit through legal means.

If you are beginning to second guess yourself about voting for Trump, take a moment to reflect on the purpose of government. Most agree government should provide national security and limited welfare, especially during economic recessions.

Deporting illegal immigrants and policing the country’s borders are components of national security. It is in our collective interest for federal and state authorities to forcibly detain and deport invaders, some of whom are violent criminals.

Stay tuned. Trump is ready to Make America Great Again.