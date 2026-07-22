For years, healthcare fraud drained billions from American taxpayers while Washington looked the other way. Trump decided that was over.

The numbers his administration has uncovered are almost impossible to process. Medicare claims for a single category of medical supplies called skin substitutes surged an astonishing seven thousand one hundred percent, jumping from two hundred million dollars to fourteen point four billion dollars between 2019 and 2025. That’s not a typo. That’s an entire fraud industry that grew unchecked for years while nobody in charge bothered to look closely.

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Trump has been blunt about who’s actually getting the job done. He posted directly on Truth Social that Vice President JD Vance and Republicans are “doing a great job hunting down Fraud in the various States,” giving credit where it belongs instead of letting bureaucrats quietly bury the problem in another committee report.

How does spending on one category of medical supplies explode by seventy times in six years without a single alarm going off?

The Takedown That Made History

This summer, Trump’s Department of Justice delivered results that speak louder than any campaign promise. Officials announced what they called the greatest combined federal and state effort in combating healthcare fraud in history, charging hundreds of defendants connected to more than six and a half billion dollars in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health programs.

Nine dedicated healthcare fraud strike forces worked this case, spanning dozens of federal districts across the country. That’s not a symbolic gesture designed to grab a headline and disappear. That’s a coordinated law enforcement operation on a scale this country has never seen before.

Here’s the sharp observation that deserves more attention than it’s getting. Total Medicare program integrity savings jumped fifty nine percent in a single year, climbing from twenty six point three billion dollars to a record forty one point nine billion dollars. That’s not a rounding error. That’s real money that stopped disappearing into criminal networks and started actually staying in the system meant to protect seniors.

Trump Went After the States Protecting Fraud

Trump hasn’t been shy about naming exactly where the worst abuse has been happening. He said plainly that fraud exists everywhere, but that certain blue state politicians have had what he called a free for all in the unprecedented theft of taxpayer money.

His administration backed that claim with real consequences. Officials halted two hundred fifty nine million dollars in Medicaid funding to Minnesota after identifying serious concerns about questionable claims flowing through the state’s program. California got hit even harder, with federal officials suspending payments to roughly four hundred fifty hospices and home health centers in Los Angeles alone after they were flagged as high risk for fraud.

Why did it take a new administration willing to actually look at the numbers before anyone acted on fraud this obvious?

The administration didn’t stop at freezing payments either. Officials decertified and defunded entire Medicaid fraud units in states like Hawaii and New York after determining those units simply weren’t doing their jobs. That’s not political theater. That’s accountability for agencies that were supposed to be protecting taxpayers and instead let the fraud run wild.

The Results Keep Piling Up

Every number coming out of this crackdown tells the same story. During just the first quarter of this year, federal officials identified eight hundred fifty million dollars in Medicare overpayments and successfully collected two hundred sixteen million dollars back for taxpayers. That’s real money, recovered in real time, not buried in some agency’s annual report nobody reads.

The skin substitute fraud alone shows exactly what happens when an administration finally takes this problem seriously. Spending that was projected to hit twenty five billion dollars this year has been driven back down below one billion dollars, all because officials finally started asking basic questions about where the money was actually going.

This Is Just the Beginning

Trump built an entire task force specifically to keep this pressure permanent, not temporary. The operation now uses artificial intelligence to review state audits and flag suspicious billing patterns faster than any team of investigators working by hand ever could.

Every dollar this administration claws back is a dollar that stops vanishing into a criminal enterprise and starts reaching the elderly, the disabled, and the sick who these programs were actually built to protect. That’s not a talking point. That’s billions of taxpayer dollars that finally stopped disappearing the moment someone with real authority decided to look.

How much more would have been stolen if Trump hadn’t put people in charge who were actually willing to chase the money down? The numbers already answered that question, and they keep getting bigger every single month this crackdown continues.