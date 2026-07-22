From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Christopher Bathrick's avatar
Christopher Bathrick
5h

Send this back to the desk of said president. If I knew you were going to try to sell us out to Israel I would have never voted for you and further more I don't support people who who support any type of murder child exploitation or The fraudulent Rostchild state of Israel with their star of Rempham satanic cult Askanasty Jews. Epstein hiding.

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Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
6h

A very worthy read that will make your blood boil, then calm you down as you continue to read!! The Medicare Theft numbers are truly mind boggling!!!! The good news: the theft is now totally exposed!!!

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