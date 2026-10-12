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Donald Trump has chosen to whole-heartedly endorse Ashley Hinson for the U.S. Senate seat in Iowa. He sent a very distinct message to all of the Iowa voters.

She is a fighter; and, in a world that seems to be constantly filled with individuals who are willing to abandon principle for personal gain Trump’s endorsement of Hinson sends a very important message about character, courage, and leadership.

Mr. Trump has made it perfectly clear that he believes Hinson will do everything possible to protect Iowa and its citizens from the Washington elite. There should be no question that Hinson will fight for the citizens of Iowa and for the USA.

There should also be no doubt that she will fight for the values and principles upon which this great nation was founded.

Mr. Trump’s decision to fully endorse Hinson clearly demonstrates what, though?

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