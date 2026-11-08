Trump’s Economy Just Added 165,000 Jobs and Shocked Every Expert

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The October jobs report landed Friday. Employers added 165,000 positions. Economists had predicted roughly 65,000.

Unemployment fell to 4.1 percent. Private-sector payrolls rose by 159,000. Prior months were revised upward by a combined 84,000.

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Manufacturing added 19,000 jobs. Professional and business services added 70,000. The labor force expanded by 421,000 people. Critics said tariffs would kill hiring. They said energy policy and deregulation would freeze the economy. The data showed the opposite.

How many more months of this will it take before the same experts admit they were wrong?

The midterms just handed Democrats both chambers. They ran on inflation, the Iran conflict, and AI fears. This report arrived after the votes were cast. It shows the labor market is stronger than the forecasts that shaped the campaign narrative.

What happens to those forecasts when the next report arrives with the same gap?

Since Trump took office the private sector has added more than 1.25 million jobs. Manufacturing is up more than 100,000 this year. Jobless claims hit their lowest level since 1969. The permanent class predicted collapse. Employers kept hiring.

The numbers are not abstract. They are paychecks, factory floors, and workers entering the labor force. The same policies the experts dismissed produced the beat. Trump’s focus on domestic production and energy independence is the direct driver.

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