TRUMP GOLD GUIDE

When Donald Trump came back to the White House with his America First economic agenda — tariffs, deregulation, pressure on the Federal Reserve, an all-out confrontation with the global trade order — most of the financial establishment said it would be chaos.

They were half right.

It has been chaos. And gold has surged 65 percent in a single year because of it.

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What Trump’s Economic Policies Are Actually Doing to Markets

The Trump administration’s second term has produced something the financial media is struggling to explain clearly.

On one hand, Trump’s tariff policies, America First trade agenda, and pressure campaign against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have rattled markets in ways nobody fully predicted. The S&P 500 has swung wildly. Bond markets have seen historic moves. Currency volatility has spiked.

On the other hand, gold has responded to exactly this environment by doing what gold always does when institutional confidence starts to crack.

It went up. A lot.

In January 2026, gold touched a historic peak of $5,608 per ounce. Silver surged 141 percent in 2025 — its best performance since 1979. Gold rose 65 percent in 2025, also its best year since 1979. Both metals continued climbing into 2026.

This is not happening despite Trump’s policies. In important ways, it is happening because of them.

The Debasement Trade Explained

There is a term that serious investors and financial analysts have been using throughout this period.

The debasement trade.

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It refers to what happens when investors conclude that a currency — in this case the dollar — is at risk of losing value faster than normal. When they reach that conclusion, they sell paper assets and buy physical ones. Things that cannot be printed. Things that hold value independent of what a central bank decides or what a government spends.

Gold and silver are the oldest and most reliable vehicles for that trade.

The specific triggers in Trump’s second term have been several.

His administration’s aggressive tariff agenda created genuine uncertainty about trade flows, supply chains, and inflation. The Federal Reserve, already under political pressure to cut rates, faced an extraordinary moment when the Department of Justice served subpoenas on Fed Chair Jerome Powell — an action markets widely viewed as a move to intimidate the central bank. Then came the nomination of Kevin Warsh to succeed Powell, creating a period of extreme monetary policy uncertainty.

All of this fed the same conclusion among serious investors globally. The era of easy, predictable, central bank independence may be ending. When that conclusion spreads, capital moves into things that central banks cannot control.

That is gold. That is silver. And that is what the charts show has been happening.

What This Means for the America First Investor

Here is what most financial coverage misses about the connection between Trump’s agenda and the gold surge.

Trump frames his economic approach as restoring genuine American strength — pushing back against unfair trade practices, demanding accountability from the Federal Reserve, putting American workers and industries first. Whether or not you agree with every policy choice, the environment those policies have created is one where institutional confidence is being tested in ways it has not been tested in decades.

The investors who have benefited most from this environment are the ones who understood something that Trump himself expressed back in 2015 when he called the gold standard “wonderful.”

Real assets hold value when paper systems come under pressure.

That is not a warning from the financial establishment that has been wrong about everything. That is exactly what the performance data from the past two years confirms.

Gold up 65 percent in 2025. Silver up 141 percent in 2025. Both continuing to climb in 2026 as tariff uncertainty, Fed independence questions, and deficit concerns continue to drive the debasement trade.

The Trump Gold Guide

If you are a Trump supporter who believes in America First, who has watched this administration take on the Fed and the global trade establishment, and who wants to understand what all of this means for your retirement savings — the Trump Gold Guide is where to start.

It breaks down in plain language what is happening to gold and silver in this economic environment, why serious investors are treating precious metals as a core part of their strategy right now, and what options exist for retirement savers who want to protect their purchasing power during a period of historic monetary and fiscal uncertainty.

This is not complicated. It is not a pitch for something risky or speculative.

It is the same instinct Trump expressed when he said the gold standard would be wonderful — applied practically to the savings and retirement security of everyday Americans who are paying attention.

The free Trump Gold Guide is available now.

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