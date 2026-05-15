The U.S. attacks on Venezuela, Iran, and tariffs imposed on India are not random acts. Rather they are part of a carefully planned strategy to prevent China from supplanting the United States as the dominant global power.

Oil is not merely an energy source, it is also the primary fuel of international commerce. Since oil has been denominated in U.S. dollars for decades, the so-called “petrodollar” system has provided a competitive advantage for the United States that has enabled it to maintain global leadership.

China understands this.

With its agreements to purchase oil from Iran and Venezuela in yuan, China is slowly eroding the U.S.’s exclusive hold on the petrodollar system. But U.S. policy has made it clear there will be no surrender.

Escalating tensions illustrate this point. U.S. sanctions have tightened around Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA, thereby cutting off revenue streams to Maduro’s government which were used to support Chinese refineries.

Iran too is facing increasing pressure, with U.S. efforts to restrict its oil exports as part of a broader campaign that includes proxy wars designed to further undermine Iran’s economy.

Meanwhile, even India, presumably a strategic ally, has been slapped with tariffs for flooding U.S. markets with discounted steel and aluminum products, thus defending American jobs and breaking-up supply lines exploited by Beijing.

Why connect-the-dots among these seemingly unrelated events?

These measures respond directly to U.S. rivalries with China regarding oil trade, as was noted in a recent article published on X.

The Iran conflict?

It represents an economic battle for dominance, not simply a regional spat. China seeks to gain control over energy flows to eventually force de-dollarization. America is responding with precision.

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