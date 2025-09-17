President Trump is praising Christina Bobb’s new book Defiant, which hit bookstores in September.

Bobb was one of Trump’s lawyers present during the infamous FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, a glaring instance of the Biden administration’s weaponization of political power.

In this first-hand account of the coordinated lawfare and media attacks against Trump and his allies, Bobb delivers a riveting exposé of the Deep State’s quest to undermine the American republic.

Trump likes the book so much that he wrote the Foreword to it.

He also praised it on Truth Social:

Christina Bobb’s new Book, “DEFIANT,” is a MUST READ. Christina knows the real story of the Deranged Jack Smith Investigations, and the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, because she lived it, and fought with us to Victory. I wrote the Foreword to this Book because the American People need to know how CORRUPT the Sham Cases were against me, and our incredible Movement. The Radical Left doesn’t want you to know the TRUTH, but now you do.”

The truth is that, against all odds, Trump reclaimed the White House in 2024. His defiance in the face of an unrelenting barrage of legal attacks and government harassment was epic.

Trump won the battle, but the war for America’s future was far from over.

Bobb takes readers behind the scenes to expose the Mar-a-Lago raid for what it was: an unprecedented abuse of Leftist political power to beat down its opponents. The Biden administration’s weaponization of government made the U.S. look like a third-world wannabe.

Bobb details how FBI agents broke locks even when offered keys at Mar-a-Lago, blocked Trump’s representatives' access to the scene, and seized documents, all behind a shroud of secrecy.

She also relates the Leftists’ relentless barrage of indictments, subpoenas, and media manipulation, a juggernaut created to destroy Trump and crush his supporters into submission.

The lawfare didn’t end when Trump took the oath of office for the second time. The new administration began its quest to restore common sense to America, and the power-crazed Left didn’t like it.

The entrenched Deep State, blue-state officials, and activist judges defied Trump by launching lawsuits and undermining his agenda at every turn.

Bobb’s exposé shines light on the Deep State’s coordinated efforts to weaponize the justice system by disbarring constitutional lawyers and criminalizing alternate electors.

A victim of the Left’s lawfare herself, Bobb—along with John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, and Michael Roman—was indicted in 2024 by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes in a so-called fake elector scheme in Arizona. Charges include fraud, forgery, and conspiracy—all felonies.

In 2025, Arizona prosecutors were given a setback when a judge ordered the case be sent back to a grand jury. And there it sits.

The “fake elector” was sent “back to the grand jurors to determine whether there’s probable cause that the defendants committed the crimes.”

Put another way, there’s smoke but no fire, and the judge knows it. That’s the way the Deep State works, and Bobb knows it nauseatingly well. Rumor, innuendo, fake news, and activist lawyers are enough to make anyone sick.

Bobb, however, remains defiant. She learned that from Donald J.Trump.

Praise for Defiant

Trump wasn’t finished lauding Defiant.

“Christina is an incredible fighter, and an incredible person,” Trump said while talking about the book.

“She had a front row seat to the horrible raid on Mar-a-Lago, the crooked Jack Smith investigations, the shameful attacks on Rudy Giuliani, and so much more,” he continued.

“She went toe-to-toe with the terrible people who are abusing their power to punish their political enemies...and she got caught up in the crossfire. Before she knew it, she became the victim of insane, unfounded charges, government harassment, and media attacks.”

“But she never gave up—because she believes, like I do, that we can restore America’s greatness and return the power of government to the American people,” Trump said.

Trump isn't the only one lauding Bobb’s accomplishment.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani—who has been the target of the Left for years but is still standing—said, “Defiant is your one-stop shop if you want to understand the tangled web the Democrats tried to weave to stop Donald Trump.

Veteran reporter and Leftists lawfare survivor Kari Lake said, “Christina’s book expertly exposes the compromises that have eroded the integrity of the rule of law.”

Defiant is a scathing account of the lengths the Left will go to maintain power. It’s a wake-up call for all Americans who believe in the Constitution. The book contains exclusive details that sound the alarm.

Will we restore justice, or will America be lost forever?

Defiant should be required reading for all American patriots.

