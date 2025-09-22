The Democrats are acting like rats chewing off their own legs to get out of a trap. The irony: they’re the ones who set the trap.

Leftists will do anything to sow chaos. If there’s enough chaos, so the Left’s (un)reasoning goes, society will crumble. When Western civilization collapses into a heap of smoking debris, the Left will be standing by to pick up the pieces—or so they assume.

Common sense, on the other hand, dictates that the people will only tolerate so much nonsense before they strike back. Western civilization banks on the fact that humans are made in God’s image. That means—for one thing—humans are, at base, rational.

The Left doesn't like this because, at base, they’re anti-philosophy is irrational. They believe God is made in their image, and they, therefore, can make the world into their image as well.

Both sides agree on this fact: Injecting irrationality into a rational world is a recipe for disaster.

The good news? Trump is on the job. He sees right through the Left’s tactics, and he’s beating them at their own game.

First Things

Trump wasted no time in dismantling the nonsense injected into society by Leftist loonies. One of the first things on the list was axing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

DEI is discriminatory in that it favors mediocrity over excellence. The excellent suffer for it, and so does the country. Welcome to the engineered decline of American greatness.

Beginning on January 20, 2025, President Trump started signing executive orders to stymie DEI efforts. The orders forbid federal agencies from implementing new DEI initiatives and stripped funding for existing programs.

Under Trump’s direction, the Office of Personnel Management ordered federal agencies to put all DEI employees on paid leave and to submit plans for their eventual dismissal.

Trump also signaled his administration will target companies that continue their DEI policies.

Next on the list: transgender nonsense.

In February 2025, the White House posted:

In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports. This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.

Trump calls things what they are. Men are men, and women are women. That means boys can’t be girls and girls can’t be boys. Trump barring biological males from competing in women’s sports sends a message: No more transgender nonsense.

Trump is doing what the people want him to do. Nearly 80% of Americans simply don’t want men in women’s sports.

From there, Trump had to deal with Biden’s wide-open border, activist leftist judges, fair trade, free speech, freedom of religion, etc. He has a full plate.

Now, Trump is letting the Left do the dirty work for him. As crime runs rampant in Chicago, Trump is forcing the Democrats to admit they are pro-crime.

Irrational Is As Irrational Does

The streets of Chicago ran red with blood over Labor Day weekend. There were 54 people shot and seven killed.

In the meantime, President Trump and Illinois Gov. Pritzker argued about sending the National Guard into Chicago.

Just hours after Trump posted a message on Truth Social berating Pritzker’s bungling of crime in the city, at least seven people were shot. Can anyone say, “War in the streets?”

“Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME,” Trump posted.

‘He is CRAZY!!!,” Trump continued. “He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA.”

Trump knew he’d be in hot water if he sent the National Guard into Chicago unless Pritzker invited him to do so.

He also knew Pritzker, a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, would never ask him to send in the troops.

The blood is on Pritzker’s hands, and Trump—along with anyone else who is paying attention—knows this. Pritzker’s refusal to ask for help paints him as pro-crime.

That’s crazy.

With a pro-crime, pro-open border, pro-transgender, pro-discrimination via DEI platform, the Democrats are their own worst enemy.

Trump’s strategy is to sit back and allow Dems like Pritzker to chew their limbs off until they bleed out.

The Quartering got it right in a post on X: “Trump is going to paint democrats rightly as pro crime. These idiots didn't learn with the men in women's bathrooms, so may as well dog walk em again.”

The thing about mad dogs is that they’re dangerous. They snap, bark, and bite. The bite infects some people, like the kid who assassinated Charlie Kirk, and they become mad dogs too.

Bottom line: Leftists won't go down without a fight. They don't have a viable argument and will resort to other means.

Trump knows this. He’s ready.