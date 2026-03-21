Trump’s Brutal Bombshell On Mueller’s Death: Finally Someone Tells Us What America Has Been Thinking

Enough is enough. We have watched for years as the Political Establishment and its Media Sycophants attempted to destroy Donald Trump with the Most Outrageous Fabricated Scandal in American History. Now that Robert Mueller has passed away, the President has delivered a message that is as refreshing as it is raw: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

One can almost hear the Pearl Clutching from News Rooms Across the Country. How Daring of Him! However, let’s be Real for Once. Donald Trump Isn’t Some Scripted Politician Worrying About Offending the Cocktail Crowd in D.C. He is a Fighter who Endured a Relentless Assault by His Own Government — and he’s not going to Pretend Mueller was some Saint.

The So-Called Russia Collusion Investigation Was Never About Finding the Truth.

It Was a Coup Attempt in Slow Motion.

Handpicked to Head the Special Counsel, Mueller Oversaw An Operation that Dragged This Nation Through Two Years of Manufactured Hysteria. Millions of Taxpayer Dollars Down the Drain. Lives Ruined. Trust in Our Institutions Shattered. And for What? A Big Nothingburger on Actual Collusion Between the Trump Campaign and Russia.

Do you Remember How it all Started?

A Shady Clinton-Funded Steele Dossier Compiled with Opposition Research and Filled with Salacious, Unverified Claims. The FBI Used it to Spy on Carter Page, a Trump Associate, Securing FISA Warrants Based on Lies and Omissions. Top Officials Like James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok Were in on the Game, Leaking to the Press and Pushing a Narrative They Knew was Shaky at Best.

How Many Times Did We Hear “this is the end for Trump”?

Every New “Bombshell” Turned out to be Smoke and Mirrors. The Media Fed off of it, Desperate to Undo the 2016 Election. They Called it the Biggest Threat to Democracy.

Yet Here We Are, Years Later, With the Durham Report Confirming What Patriots Have Known All Along: It was a Witch Hunt Built on Bias and Bad Faith.

Trump’s Reaction is Not Callous. It’s Honest. Mueller’s Probe Targeted Innocent People, Pressured Them into Process Crimes, and Tried to Box in a Duly Elected President. General Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Others Saw Their Worlds Turned Upside Down. All While Real Threats to America Were Ignored or Downplayed.

Why Should We Mourn a Man Who Allowed this Tragedy to Occur?

Who Couldn’t Even Testify Coherently When it Mattered Most? The Left and Their Allies in the Press Want Us to Forget the Damage. They Want Polite Silence so the System that Protects Them Remains Untouched.

But Donald Trump Won’t Let That Happen. He Never Has. From the Moment He Came Down that Escalator, He’s Been a Thorn in the Side of the Permanent Political Class.

They Tried Everything — Impeachment, Lawfare, Even an Assassination Attempt — to Stop Him. Yet He’s Back, Stronger Than Ever, Leading the Charge to Take America Back.

That is Why His Supporters Love Him. He Says What We Are All Thinking. No Filter. No Fear. In a World of Spineless Suits Who Bow to the Deep State, Trump Stands Tall. His Presidency Proved that Real Leadership Means Fighting the Entrenched Powers, Not Joining Them.

The Russia Hoax Didn’t Just Target Trump. It Targeted All of Us. It Divided Families, Poisoned Public Discourse, and Made “Conspiracy Theory” a Term Used to Shut Down Legitimate Questions About Government Overreach.

It Eroded Faith in the FBI, the DOJ, and the Intelligence Agencies that are Supposed to Serve the People, Not the Elite.

And let’s not forget the Cost. Over $30 Million Wasted While Infrastructure Crumbled and Borders Remain Open. Priorities? Protecting the Swamp at all Costs.

When Will the Real Accountability Come? When Will the Architects of this Fraud Face Consequences Beyond a Book Deal or Cable News Gig? The American People Deserve Answers, Not More Cover-Ups.

But the Tentacles of this Deep State Operation Stretch Even Further Into the Shadows of Washington Power — and if You Want the Complete, No-Holds-Barred Truth that Connects all the Dots, Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the Only Way to Access the Full Story the Elites Are Desperate to Bury.

Trump’s Resilience Through it All is Nothing Short of Inspiring. He Didn’t Just Survive; He Exposed the Rot. He Showed the World that the Emperor has No Clothes. And Now, as President Once Again, He’s Positioned to Make Sure Nothing like this ever happens to Another Outsider who Dares Challenge the Status Quo.

Criticisms Will Label His Words “Mean” or “Unpresidential”. Funny How They Never Applied That Standard to the Years of Lies Thrown at Him. The Hypocrisy is Stunning. While They Grieve Mueller as Some Noble Figure, Remember He Led an Investigation that Found no Coordination, no Conspiracy — Just a Lot of Desperate Fishing.

This Moment is a Perfect Reminder of Why America Chose Trump. Not for Polished Speeches or Elite Approval. For Results. For Truth. For Putting America First Above all Else.

The Deep State Tried to Break Him with Mueller’s Team. They Failed Spectacularly. Now, One of Their Key Players is Gone. Trump Isn’t Celebrating a Death Lightly. He’s Acknowledging that the Man Who Tried to Hurt So Many Innocents Can Do So No More.

Patriots Across the Country Get it. They’ve Had Enough of the Two-Tiered Justice System. Enough of the Weaponized Agencies. Enough of the Lies.

As Trump Continues to Battle for Our Republic, His Unfiltered Voice Serves as a Beacon. It’s Time We all Stand with Him. The Fight to Restore Liberty and Accountability Isn’t Over – It’s Just Getting Started. The Death of Robert Mueller Closes one Ugly Chapter. But With a Warrior Like Donald Trump in the White House, Brighter Days for America Are Ahead.

We the People are Watching... And we’re not Going Back to the Days of Silent Submission.