Trump's Bill DOES End Medicaid Funding for Illegals
The Big Beautiful Bill prioritizes Americans over illegal invaders demanding healthcare services and other handouts
Imagine walking into Canada or Mexico as an American citizen and demanding healthcare.
The request would be met with hearty laughter and swift removal from the country.
Shouldn’t America respond the same way when illegals from other countries impose on us?
Donald Trump thinks so.
That’s exactly why the Big Beautiful Bill terminates all Medicaid funding for illegal immigrants.
