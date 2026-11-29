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Donald Trump finally answered the oldest charge in golf. Does he cheat? “I can’t cheat,” he said. “You have 250 Secret Service agents running around.” Then the line that broke the room: “It’s not that I wouldn’t cheat.”

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The Setup in Dublin

He was talking to business leaders at the U.S. Embassy in Ireland on Saturday, on his way to the Irish Open at his Doonbeg course. He described a round with “the head of the biggest company in the world,” hundreds of agents on the fairway, and the question that always comes up.

“Does Trump cheat?”

His answer was not a sermon. It was a shrug. He cannot move the ball. The agents may not play much golf, he said, but they know you are not supposed to kick it out of the rough.

That is the joke. The most watched man in America cannot sneak a mulligan because the detail is in the trees saying good morning.

Why the Line Works

Critics have spent years treating his scorecard like a federal case. Trump treated their case like a punchline. He did not claim sainthood. He claimed surveillance.

Two hundred and fifty agents on a golf course is not a rules official. It is a human fence. You can believe every old story about a kicked ball and still laugh at the picture: the President of the United States standing over a bad lie while a man in a suit behind a tree ruins the only crime he actually wanted to commit.

Funniest president in the job. The idea that he would cheat if they looked away is the whole bit. He said it out loud. The crowd got it.

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