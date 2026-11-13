TRUMP: Work With Me Or Meet My Pen

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Democrats won the House and the Senate, and Donald Trump’s first move was to hold up a red hat that says VETO.

That’s the whole message in one image. Before the new Congress has cast a single vote, the president has told it exactly where the line is, and he did it with a smile, an offer, and a threat in the same breath. Watch the clip above to see it in his own words.

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The offer comes first, and it deserves more attention than it’s getting. Democrats and Republicans working together, he says, could be very productive. That’s an open door, not a slammed one. If Democratic leaders want border funding, tax relief, or energy production that actually lowers prices, there is a signature waiting for them.

But if they don’t, he says, we go like this: veto.

Why would anyone treat a constitutional power as a scandal when it’s the thing the founders built to keep one chamber’s majority from running the whole government?

Democrats will say the voters handed them a mandate. They did hand them a majority. They did not hand them the presidency, and the Constitution doesn’t let a congressional majority overrule the man twice elected to the White House just because it wants to.

Then there’s the math, which does most of the arguing here. Overriding a veto takes two-thirds of both chambers. That’s 290 votes in the House and 67 in the Senate. On the early counts, Democrats sit at roughly 233 and 54. To get there, dozens of House Republicans and over a dozen Republican senators would have to cross over and vote against their own president.

How many of them will do that on any bill that matters?

Very few. Which means the veto pen isn’t a bluff. It’s the most powerful tool in the building for the next two years, and everyone in Washington knows it.

The hat is a joke, sure. It’s also a statement of strategy. A party that campaigned on stopping Trump has just discovered that winning the votes and winning the outcome are two different things. Every bill that comes out of a Democratic Congress now has to pass through the one person they spent a year trying to defeat.

That changes how they have to legislate. They can write bills to score points with their base, and watch them die. Or they can write bills a president might actually sign, which means something closer to compromise than resistance.

The next two years will show which path they pick.

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