Donald Trump has teamed up with Elon Musk to save America’s stranded astronauts.

The tandem will soon launch a rocket with one purpose: rescuing the spacefarers former President Biden left to die.

"I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to go get the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. Good luck Elon!!!" – President Donald Trump’s statement on Truth Social

President Trump Leaves No Man or Woman Behind

Trump’s alliance with Musk is paying massive dividends, particularly when it comes to winning hearts and minds. Though our astronauts knowingly took a risk when venturing into space, they should not be left to starve.

The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, have been stuck at the International Space Station for nearly an entire year. The mission originally began as a weeklong venture into space.