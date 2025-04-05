America’s political left makes a big deal about “comfort zones” and “safe spaces” yet no such things actually exist. Danger always lurks here at home and abroad.

There is no safe space. Nor is there a comfort zone or sanctuary out of harm’s way.

The nation’s “sanctuary cities” are now in President Trump’s crosshairs.

If The Don has his way, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles will no longer be called home by illegal immigrants.

Trump’s Logic in Ending Safe Havens for Immigrants

Some of America’s most populated cities have hosted illegal invaders in airports, hotel rooms, and even college campuses. Those days appear to be coming to an end.

"We may be presenting you very shortly with an executive order ending sanctuary cities." – President Trump

The slashing of the federal workforce combined with a decades-long housing shortage makes for a challenging economy. The last thing we need is a surplus of welfare roll recipients and unskilled DoorDash drivers.

Jettisoning illegal immigrants back to their homelands opens housing to America’s youth. The deportation of illegal immigrants also opens up jobs for those downsized by DOGE.

The alternative is to allow illegal immigrants to remain in the USA. If illegal aliens are allowed to stay, we will suffer the unfortunate fate of Canada.

Canada, once an affordable and desirable place to live, has turned into a multicultural firestorm. The Canadian birthrate has plummeted, largely due to feminism.

Factor in the shortage of houses combined with the influx of unskilled immigrants and you have a budding dystopia. The United States is on the same trajectory as Canada.

It is up to President Trump to prevent the United States from becoming Canada 2.0. Trump will accomplish the feat with the removal of sanctuary city status.

The next step is mass scale deportations.

Returning America to Normal

It wasn’t long ago when the United States was a borderline utopia. Rewind a mere decade or two and you could shop at the local Wal-Mart and hear one language: English.

Times have changed as America has opened her doors to impoverished, uneducated, unskilled Spanish-speakers.

Though some illegal immigrants have found work in construction, roofing, and crop-picking, many are on welfare and in public housing.

The second Trump administration is intent on restricting jobs and housing to those with American citizenship. The aim is to provide a living wage and housing that allows for one to feel dignified.

Those earning a living wage in comfortable housing are more likely to start families. It is this internal continuity that makes a nation great.

The alternative is a constant churn of human capital replacement that gradually weakens the collective.

Tom Homan is Doing the Dirty Work — And Democrats Are Scared