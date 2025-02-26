In theory, Medicare and Medicaid exist to assist with healthcare insurance for individuals facing old age, disabilities, and low income.

Of course, programs such as this have to be managed carefully. Otherwise, they’ll run out and people won’t be able to access them, despite paying into them.

This has been a growing problem for years on end. In fact, conservative lawmakers have spoken at length about the risks of Medicare and Medicaid eventually succumbing to insolvency, given the current track they’re on.

Democrats, of course, are happy to act like these programs are bottomless wells that don’t have any limits. With Medicare and Medicaid being increasingly in threat of running out, Americans are seeing that government waste comes with eventual consequences.

During a recent White House press briefing, the Trump administration revealed new information that has everyday people in shock.

It’s Even Worse Than We All Thought

Audits of how the federal government’s managed taxpayer dollars over the years is bringing a lot of shocking truths to light. They’re also exposing that Americans are right to call for less bureaucracy and secrecy about key dealings.

In the case of Medicare and Medicaid, a staggering $2.7 trillion dollars has gone towards paying individuals out of the country. Worse yet, these people who received these benefits didn’t even qualify for them.