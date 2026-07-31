Trump Went Scorched Earth on Fauci, and the Diary Entries Back Him Up

“I always said it came from the Wuhan Labs. I never changed my tune on that. I think he said something different.”

Donald Trump didn’t hold back once Fauci’s diary entries hit the public record. Speaking to reporters just before Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Trump drew a sharp, direct contrast between his own consistency on COVID’s origins and what he says was Fauci’s shifting story. “If you remember early on when it first came, I always said it came from the Wuhan Labs,” Trump said. “I never changed my tune on that. I think he said something different.”

Become a paid subscriber for the full archive and early releases.

That’s not a vague grievance from years after the fact. It’s Trump pointing directly at a documented pattern the diary release now backs up with Fauci’s own private notes.

The timing mattered too. Fauci’s diary entries surfaced the day before his subpoenaed appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and the contrast between what those pages revealed and what Fauci told the public for years became the story before the hearing even started.

The entries themselves are damning. One recounts a February 1, 2020 call in which nine of eleven scientists on the line believed the virus’s furin cleavage site may have been deliberately engineered, based on research previously conducted at the Wuhan lab. Fauci spent the years that followed publicly insisting the science pointed toward a natural origin instead.

That’s the exact contradiction Trump was describing. He said it came from Wuhan from the beginning. Fauci’s own private notes suggest he had real reason to suspect the same thing, while telling the country something different in public.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. put the broader pattern in blunt terms, describing “the striking contrast between what he was saying privately and what he was saying publicly” as the single starkest thing anyone would take away from reading the diaries. Kennedy’s team spent eight months tracking the entries down across eleven separate government servers before handing them to Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson.

Trump’s response wasn’t limited to a single soundbite either. He’s continued hammering the theme in the days since, treating the diary release as confirmation of something he says he was right about from the very start, while Fauci spent years being treated as the unimpeachable voice of authority on exactly the question Trump was raising.

Then came Wednesday’s hearing itself, and Fauci didn’t offer Trump’s critics much to argue with. Under subpoena, and facing direct questions about his own diary entries, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times, declining to answer even the most basic questions asked of him.

For a man who appeared before Congress more than 250 times over his career without ever once needing that protection, choosing silence 111 times in a single afternoon speaks for itself. Trump didn’t need to say much more than what he’d already said days earlier. He never changed his tune. The diaries suggest Fauci did.