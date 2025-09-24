Is Trump finally outing Big Pharma and the absolute tragedy that Covid vaccines created under Warp Speed have been? As is his style, Trump is bringing Pfizer to the table so that he can potentially expose the lies they told to warrant Operation Warp Speed and the fast-tracking of Covid vaccine development. Trump says he wants answers, and he wants them now!

But is Trump playing Pfizer for a fool? He likely already knows what RFK Jr. has already exposed – that Pfizer knew full well that their Covid vaccines caused a 500% spike in heart attacks compared to the control group in their early studies. Pfizer knew that mRNA vaccines created an antigen nightmare.

As Dr. Paul Marik puts it, “Cyanide kills you quickly, spike proteins kill you slowly.” Is that why Pfizer wanted to hide the evidence for 75 years, so that the slow kill could wipe out most of the people they intended to exterminate? 3,400 peer-reviewed papers confirm they are deadly. There’s no way that Pfizer didn’t know this.

Big Pharma knew that the spike proteins were meant to attack the immune system on purpose, so that all manner of diseases would ensue. Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech knew that the mRNA vaccines developed for Covid were created in tandem with Fauci and illegal gain-of-function research in Wuhan, and other labs in Ukraine and elsewhere. They were planning a lab-created bioweapon from the get-go.

Did

Who Was Calling the Shots?

Did Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, and Fauci, among others, act alone or in collusion with DARPA? Unclassified documents show that DARPA was directing all this mayhem. Did Trump know that these vaccines were meant to be virulent, to spread far and wide, and to be as death-inducing as possible?

So who started all this?

It seems Coronavirus was a known human pathogen creator since the 1960s. In fact, Fauci conducted his SARS-CoV-2 research decades before the so-called outbreak. It was no surprise at all when, a month before the Covid pandemic was announced, Fauci mused about a novel flu virus that could wipe out the world. And new evidence shows that DARPA funded Fauci. And Fauci made deep-pocket deals with Gates, Pfizer, and Moderna. So did his cronies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

RFK Jr. revealed to us that several of Fauci’s bigwigs at the NIH got $150,000 a year in perpetuity as long as mRNA vaccines were in use. Fauci’s NIH received a $400 million payment for an old patent to help develop the Covid vaccine.

DARPA has invested in gene-encoded vaccine research since 2012. Canada’s primary source of funding for mRNA vaccines was also DARPA.

Pfizer saying that they were just following orders from our government - is that true, or were they using our government to help make billions off of death and destruction? It’s strange when a Pfizer executive testified under oath that mRNA vaccines weren’t ever tested to see if they would stop the transmission of Covid before being rolled out.

Pfizer also patently lied when they said under oath that "No one was forced to take the vaccine.” We all know people who lost employment couldn’t see loved ones dying in hospice or in elderly care homes, or who couldn’t travel, or were quarantined for weeks if they wouldn’t take the shot.

It’s starting to look like a death shot was planned long before patents and Pfizer acted.

But why would Trump ask Big Pharma to come with receipts when he likely knows this will send people looking deeper into the development of mRNA shots to begin with?

Pfizer also baited and switched their vaccines, though. They went through a full rollout without ever truly trialing the real vaccine. Dr. Kevin McKernan reveals that they changed their manufacturing process in order to scale up and make more vaccines, so they skipped important steps that would have revealed that their vaccine was deadly.

The more you dig into the creation of the COVID bioweapon, the more that is left unanswered. Trump calling for Pfizer to reveal their full data set is ideal, but we should be asking DARPA the same thing.

Operation Warp Speed happened under President Trump’s first term, but it was carried out by a military general. Did they lie to Trump about the nature of the Covid vaccines altogether? We know there were government back-room deals with Big Pharma, so who is really to blame? Who or what is the true genesis of this nightmare?