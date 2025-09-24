From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig g USMC's avatar
Craig g USMC
1h

pull faucis passport and order him back to the states from Italy NOW!!!

C'MON PAM, WE HAVE FAITH IN YOU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig g USMC's avatar
Craig g USMC
1h

asking for 75 fuckin years to release data, GO FUCK YOURSELF, WE NEED TO ASSEMBLE THE TRIBUNAL IDENTICAL TO NUREMBERG ASAP!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture