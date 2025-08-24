Subscribe for the latest on President Donald J Trump!

Once upon a time, there were insane asylums that housed America’s mentally ill. Most such institutions were closed in the spirit of minimalist government.

Mentally ill individuals became unhoused individuals living on the streets. Though eliminating insane asylums has saved tax dollars, urban centers became more dangerous.

President Trump is calling for change. The Don recently signed an order directing states and cities to remove unhoused people from the streets.

Revitalizing America’s Urban Centers

Venture out to city libraries, food banks, and even big box store parking lots and you’ll find homeless people. Some live in cardboard boxes or shopping carts with blankets draped above.

President Trump insists such makeshift arrangements are no way to live life.

The homeless are urban blight in human form. It’s bad enough that some city buildings have broken windows. The presence of unhoused and unwashed vagrants makes city living all the worse.

The solution? Moving the homeless off the streets to catalyze urban economic activity and development. This is the aim of Trump’s Ending Vagrancy and Restoring Order executive order.

"Endemic vagrancy, disorderly behavior, sudden confrontations, and violent attacks have made our cities unsafe.” – President Trump’s executive order

It is in this spirit that The Don has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to stray from judicial precedent. The pivot constitutes an end to the decree of consent that prevents state and local government from moving homeless individuals off the streets.

Housing the Homeless

The question begs: where will the homeless live if not on the streets? Homeless shelters are an option. Illegal migrants might be sent to Alligator Alcatraz or deported back to their home country.

Other homeless people will be sent to rehabilitation and treatment programs. We might also see the return of insane asylums that housed the mentally ill until the 1980s.

“By removing vagrant criminals from our streets and redirecting resources toward substance abuse programs, the Trump administration will ensure that Americans feel safe in their own communities and that individuals suffering from addiction or mental health struggles are able to get the help they need.” – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt