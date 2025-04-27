Get 47% off for 1 year

People are divided. It’s nothing new. It’s been happening from the time God cast Lucifer from heaven to fall fiery into the depths.

The fight between good and evil is the theme that binds all humans together. It’s the essence of human nature.

In our age of mass media, the battleground is magnified under the lens of a never-ending cacophony of information and images. The result: everything is politicized.

Today, people lose friendships–even marriages–over opposing political views.

No longer are the days when parents sent their kids off to school trusting teachers to impart the basics—reading, writing, and arithmetic–they need to function in the world.

No longer is there a guarantee that kids will learn history. Instead, teachers are trained in a corrupt system where American exceptionalism is passed off as a sin.

Woke parents take their kids to Drag Queen Story Hour and openly advocate that gender confused children take puberty blockers to fulfill fantasies.

Pro-life protesters are jailed for praying in front of abortion clinics, while the Left pushes for murdering babies up to the point of birth.

Like it or not, we live in a culture of death. Dark forces are on the rise. You may not like it, but that’s reality.

Donald Trump and company are fighting back.

Supporters of the Hamas Death Cult

Hamas surprise-attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. The ensuing slaughter was unprovoked and brutal. Hamas terrorists killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage.

Women were raped. Children were murdered. It was medieval.

Israel launched a counterattack into Gaza, vowing to permanently wipe out Hamas in what would become a bloodbath.

Back in the good old USA, college students reacted by staging Leftist-funded “protests” against Israel.

“Queers for Palestein” backed the same radical Isalmists who would see them dead if they dared to set foot inside Gaza.

The protests left a lot of people scratching their heads. Since when do American students support terrorists?

A lot of people don’t pay attention to all the hubbub because they don’t like strife. It’s time to wake up and choose sides.

On Democracies and Death Cults

Donald Trump knows which side he’s on. He knows who his friends are.

Trump posted, “My friend, Douglas Murray, just released a new book, On Democracies and Death Cults, and it is quickly becoming a Best Seller! Based on his first hand reporting, Douglas documents the barbarity of Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7th, and Israel's heroic response.”

The question remains: Why would American college students side with terrorists? Because they have been taught to hate America, and Israel is one of America’s strongest allies.

“The Book serves as a strong reminder of why we must always stand up for America,” Trump continued, “and our great friend and ally, Israel.”

Douglas Murray is a bestselling author and cultural commentator. His book On Democracies and Death Cults asks why are “Western supporters of Palestine unwittingly aligning with an evil empire?”

Murray conducted extensive research for the book and has traveled to most of the countries that border Israel since the Hamas’ attack. He has visited Israel and Gaza. He bears witness to the fact that Egyptian book shops stock numerous copies of Mein Kampf and The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Antisemitism is real, big, and powerful.

According to one reviewer, Murray “believes the struggle is between a society committed to life and another that views death and martyrdom as the ultimate achievement of existence.”

“At its core,” the review continues, “he sees the conflict as one between good and evil.”

Trump sees it that way, too. And he saw it that way a long time before the Oct. 7 attacks. In a prepared speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit in 2017, Trump said, “This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.”

The speech was delivered to Arab leaders and Trump was talking about terrorists, not Muslims.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.”

Trump noted that some estimates have up to 95% of terrorist victims are Muslims. This is not a religious war.

“This is a battle between good and evil,” Trump said.

“When we see the scenes of destruction in the wake of terror, we see no signs that those murdered were Jewish or Christian, Shia or Sunni,” the speech continued.

“When we look upon the streams of innocent blood soaked into the ancient ground, we cannot see the faith or sect or tribe of the victims–we see only that they were Children of God whose deaths are an insult to all that is holy.”

Life or death? It’s time to choose a side.

If you know anyone who is confused about the Israeli-Hamas war or what is at stake, buy them a copy of Murray’s book.

The smoke of Satan crept into the human drama in the Garden of Eden. The time has come to put out the fire.

It doesn’t matter whether you are Chrstian, Jew, or Muslim. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or Independent. All that matters is if you can recognize good and distinguish evil.

Can you?

