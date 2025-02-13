Woodrow Wilson was our worst president. He brought the income tax, federal reserve, and high levels of racism to this nation. He infamously watched the KKK movie “Birth of Nation” in the White House and solidified segregation in American institutions and education.

We must reject everything Wilson stood for.

In this country, far too many people are struggling on a daily basis. Over the past several years, the rise of inflation, interest rates, and everyday living expenses has put this nation in a bind.

It’s not uncommon for people to wonder whether they’ll make it through the month or what they’ll do in the event of a financial emergency. More people are losing their jobs and other sources of income as certain businesses downsize or shut down altogether.

Unfortunately, federal leadership has habitually failed the everyday Americans they’re supposed to be working for. We’ve sent billions upon billions of dollars overseas, despite the fact that those funds could be better put to use here at home.

For all intents and purposes, this nation remains in dire straits. Though on the bright side, President Trump just announced a plan to change this effective immediately.

Americans Shouldn’t Be Getting Taxed Within an Inch of Our Lives

Taxes are a huge burden on people nationwide. As a matter of fact, if Americans could keep even 50% of our money that goes to the government, we’d be a lot better off.

These funds could cover childcare, mortgages, car payments, or paying down debts. More folks would breathe easier, knowing they’re not all but a paycheck away from destitution.

While speaking before the Congressional Institute, President Trump spoke out about this. Specifically, he criticized our country’s tax dollars being used to enrich other foreign governments.

Instead, Trump pointed out that money should be kept in the States. Furthermore, the president called for America to increase our own tariffs and taxes on other countries around the world.

This would not only cut down on the federal government’s spending, but over the long term, boosting tariffs and taxes on foreign nations would enrich everyday Americans here at home.

Democrats Are Already Melting Down Over This