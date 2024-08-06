Ever since he was elected in 2016, Donald Trump has been under massive pressure due to relentless and unfounded attacks from the DNC. These attacks have been amplified in 2024, as his opponents are doing everything they can to keep him from securing a win in this election.



However, in recent weeks, the Trump administration has experienced multiple victories, while the Biden administration has, at the same time, begun to go into freefall. Trump’s trial has been delayed for several more months, and he has also had a handful of wins based on Supreme Court rulings. At the same time, Biden’s performance has been so weak in recent months that many party members are beginning to turn on him and search for a new candidate. All of these combined factors bode well for Donald Trump, who appears to be in the final act of securing his victory in this upcoming election.

Recent Victories for Trump

Trump has faced a plethora of headwinds as he approaches the upcoming elections but has charged through with relentless force. In recent weeks, Trump has landed many major victories, which will greatly help his re-election prospects.



The X account End Wokeness recently tweeted about some of the main victories the Trump administration has experienced over five days.

Biden’s outlook looks very unfavorable, as it is likely the DNC may even oust him and replace him with a more viable candidate. However, these last-minute movements may undermine the party’s authority and be more favorable for Trump’s reelection prospects. Since many people have been voicing these concerns about Biden for years, there will likely be less grace and understanding if the DNC decides to replace Biden because of health reasons.

Biden’s Debate Performance

Biden’s debate performance was full of gaffes and overall poor performance, which is one reason why the media and DNC have pushed against him in recent weeks. The majority of voters now see Biden as someone who is too old and not mentally competent enough to continue to be the president of the United States of America. Biden’s unwillingness to step down has also made many of those who are skeptical more tense.

Trump slammed BIden on many of his failed policies during his term, including his policies in Afghanistan and his handling of the US economy. In particular, his points about Biden’s failed economic policies resonated with many listeners. It was also very obvious to see that Biden was unprepared and could not think quickly enough to come up with a strong counterpoint. In many ways, the debate was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Leaked Poll

Following this debate performance, many people have begun to suspect that Biden does not have a good chance of winning this upcoming election. Biden’s approval ratings have been tanking since he was elected, but developments in recent weeks have likely added much more fuel to the fire.



A new leaked poll confirmed that these suspicions may indeed be correct. This poll showed that Trump would win in a landslide victory against Biden if the election took place now.

It is clear to see from the response by the media and DNC that everyone is losing their faith in Biden, and that the party must scramble to find a new candidate. Given that Biden is not open to stepping down, subsequent actions may likely be viewed as weak and disorganized, and more people may begin losing faith in the party in general, instead of just opposing Joe Biden. At the same time, these developments also reinforce the fact that many of the attacks against Trump are just political, and a desperate attempt for the DNC to cover up its failed policies and desperation due to its poor reelection prospects.

Trump Trial Delayed

The abuse of power from the New York court systems this year has arguably been one of the lowest points of US politics this year. Although this has caused setbacks for Trump’s campaign, he has come ahead in many ways by speaking out against these political attacks and raising record amounts of money for his campaign. Trump does not appear too phased by these attacks and is confident in his ability to emerge victoriously.



Recent legal developments show that Trump has a much more favorable outlook now. Trump recently filed a motion that argued that the charges should be dropped, which resulted in a delay over the Supreme Court Immunity ruling. Trump’s trial will now be delayed to September, which will give the Supreme Court more time to see if it should be thrown out. This will give Trump more time to build his case while the DNC continues to self-destruct.





Supreme Court Cases

There have also been many developments in Supreme Court cases, which represent a major win for the Trump administration. These developments are favorable for topics related to dropping January 6th charges, Second Amendment Rights, and homeless camp bans, all of which Trump has heavily advocated for.



The Supreme Court recently ruled against Jan. 6 riot obstruction charges, as it discovered that a law related to financial crimes was incorrectly used to prosecute protestors.



The Supreme Court also ruled against the Chevron Defense, which will strip away power from federal agencies in future cases. This is a major win for many areas, such as Second Amendment rights, as agencies have previously been able to impose their interpretation of terms and laws to push their own agendas.



Donald Trump also previously pushed to ban homeless camps, which have caused major issues in many American cities. The Supreme Court recently ruled that cities could ban homeless people from sleeping outside.

Trump’s Reelection Outlook Has Improved

While Trump has faced a plethora of challenges this year, it is clear that he also enjoyed multiple victories in the past few months, which should greatly help his reelection prospects. At the same time, the DNC has been experiencing more setbacks and has had a miserable track record during the past four years. As Democrats scramble to either find an alternative candidate or convince the country that Biden is mentally fit to run, Trump is poised to head into the elections with momentum and favor. Even after facing an assassination attempt, Trump rose victoriously with his fist raised in the air, symbolic of his willingness to press on.