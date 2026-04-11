Imane Khelif competed against Italian female boxer Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Carini tapped in 46 seconds. Khelif had punched her only twice.

After the so-called fight, Carini said she’d never been hit so hard.

Khelif won the boxing gold medal. Now he’s admitted he has male hormones.

The confession didn’t come as a surprise to anyone who watched the fight.

As Austin Powers put it, “That’s not a woman. It’s a man, baby.”

Khelif confirmed to the French outlet L’Équipe that he has a female phenotype but also the SRY gene, which is a male trait.

A phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism, but this dude doesn’t look like a lady.

He doesn’t punch like one, either.

“I am heartbroken,” Carini said after her match against Khelif. “I went to the ring to honor my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

Carini wasn’t accustomed to being punched in the face by opponents with male genes.

Males punching females in the head should be a crime. In this case, it wasn’t.

Insanity Reigns

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Paris 2024 Boxing Unit stood by its decision to allow Khelif to compete in the female division.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit,” the statement read.

Following regulations that allow men to beat up women in a boxing ring is insane.

It’s like a military officer issuing orders to his men to shoot each other in enemy territory because regulations call for all trespassers to be shot.

Khelif ultimately won a gold medal, winning every round of competition leading him to the podium.

IOC President Thomas Bach defended the decision, claiming it was not a matter of DEI gone mad, but a matter of justice.

“This is not a question of inclusion. . . . This is a question of justice,” Bach said.

“It is not as easy as some may think. In this culture war, many now want to portray it as if XX or the XY is the clear distinction between the men and women. This is scientifically not true anymore, and therefore these two are women, and they have the right to participate in the women’s competition.”

Huh? There is no clear distinction between male and female? Welcome to hell, where insanity reigns.

Sanity Fights Back

The International Boxing Association ruled that Khelif is male and should not compete against female boxers.

IBF President Umar Kremlev said that after administering a sex test to both Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu Ting, “It was proven they have XY chromosomes.”

No confusion there. It means they are male.

Even the leftist United Nations’ Reem Alsalem defended Carini and sanity.

“Angela Carini rightly followed her instincts and prioritized her physical safety, but she and other female athletes should not have been exposed to this physical and psychological violence based on their sex,” Alsalem said.

Men beating women in a public spectacle can not be tolerated by civilized nations. If it is, they are no longer civilized.

Welcome to the Stone Age.

“Transphobes” Are Owed An Apology

NY Magazine claimed that Khelif was a woman.

“So why are famed transphobes like J.K. Rowling, J.D. Vance, and Donald Trump attacking her for competing at the Olympics?”

Because it’s a man competing as a woman, stupid.

Stephanie Tyler set the record straight on X, “‘Famed transphobes’ like J.K. Rowling, J.D. Vance, Donald Trump, and anyone else WITH FUCKING EYES is owed an apology.”

He who can see, let him see.

“But no one deserves an apology more than the woman who was robbed of her gold medal and had to endure getting the shit beat out of her by a man while willfully blind retards cheered,” Tyler continued.

Khelif isn’t backing down. He said he will undergo testing under specific conditions for the 2028 Olympic Games.

“And people don’t know it, but I’ve already lowered my testosterone levels for competitions,” Khelif told L’Équipe.

“I’m surrounded by doctors, a teacher is following me, and I’ve taken hormonal treatments to lower my testosterone levels,” he continued.

“For the qualifying tournament at the Paris Games, which was held in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone level to zero. And I won the gold medal there.”

And that’s supposed to make everything just ducky, right?

Khelif lowering his testosterone before a fight won’t mean much if he trained with high testosterone levels. Too little, too late.

He can keep beating women and winning gold while Wakos, divorced from reality, cheer him on.

Men claiming to be women to beat up real women is ground zero in the war between sanity and insanity.

Which side are you on?