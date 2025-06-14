Get 47% off for 1 year

Are you ready for Trump's military parade today? It's going to be a blast!

Following his disastrous performance in Afghanistan, Biden also sat idly by as war broke out in the Middle East and Europe. The world previously knew peace under the Trump administration, and sadly, it only took a few years for the DNC to wreak havoc on the world because of its weak foreign policy.

What is even more embarrassing is the plethora of DEI and other toxic policies that have infiltrated the US military. There should be no place for these policies in the US government, especially in the military.



Trump and Hegseth are working tirelessly to slash DEI, bring back credibility, and create one of the strongest military forces the United States has seen in decades. This peace through strength approach will ultimately be a catalyst for global peace.



Trump and Hegseth on Peace Through Strength



2021-2024 were disastrous years for the United States in terms of the credibility of its military and foreign policy. The Biden Administration failed on multiple fronts in Europe and the Middle East, and also implemented many policies that weakened our military.



It is time to make a strong comeback to show the world that the US military has the power to maintain a peace through strength policy.



Trump and Hegseth recently created an epic military video promoting the strength of the US military. This gesture shows the world that the military will be a new giant under this new, sane administration.

This is an excellent reversal from the previous state, in which DEI and other lax standards began to take over the military. Our military and foreign policy became much weaker under Biden, and many global leaders took advantage of our weakened position. After Biden’s embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, Putin took the liberty of invading Ukraine due to the weakened state of the USA.

Trump has demonstrated that we can showcase our strength in many ways, and that we are capable of winning, ending, and preventing wars.

“We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars we end, and perhaps more importantly, the wars we never get into. It’s called peace through strength.”

The Trump administration has a lot of damage to repair. It has to clean up the mess that Biden allowed in Europe and the Middle East, and it has to prevent future risks in other regions like Asia. Trump is well equipped to tackle this challenge, and global leaders know from his 2017-2020 policies that Trump doesn’t mess around when it comes to our foreign policy.

Get 40% off forever

Hegseth Ends DEI at the Pentagon



DEI has no place in our government, especially in crucial areas like the military that impact our national security.



Hedgseth has moved quickly to ban all DEI measures, which have weakened the military and made our image appear very weak.

The Biden administration rolled out all of these ridiculous policies while simultaneously failing to contain issues in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other countries. There isn’t a military in the entire world that wastes its efforts on silly DEI measures like these.



The United States has a global responsibility to showcase its strength to prevent foreign conflicts, and Biden’s little DEI tangents have been a great disservice to this goal. The US military needs to be feared and respected, which means that we should focus on our core operations and not waste money on divisive DEI programs.



The main criteria in the military should be meritocracy, not race, sex, or other divisive factors. Hegseth has made it very clear that meritocracy will be the key driving force of the military moving forward.

“I direct the establishment of a multi-functional ‘Restoring America's Fighting Force’ task force charged with overseeing the Department's efforts to abolish DEI offices and any vestiges of such offices that subvert meritocracy, perpetuate unconstitutional discrimination, and promote radical ideologies related to systemic racism and gender fluidity.”

The US military is not a Disney movie set. We need to focus on national security and global peace, instead of parading around with all these silly DEI gestures.

Reinstating Those Who Refused the Covid Vaccine



One of the other major injustices of the Biden crime administration was the unconstitutional vaccine mandates that Biden implemented. Many brave military members were kicked out of the military by these spineless, bureaucratic cowards.

One of the latest measures of Trump’s new changes includes reinstating members who were kicked out of the military for not taking the Covid vaccine. They never should have been humiliated in this manner. The Biden administration valued DEI over medical freedom, and as a result, we lost many qualified military members.



This is a very honorable step from President Trump. It shows he is interested in preserving the future strength of our military and that he is willing to admit and amend mistakes made in the past.





Peace Through Strength



Hegseth recognizes that we need to make significant strides to eliminate outdated military policies and focus 100% on ensuring that we have the strongest military possible. Without this, it will be difficult to deter threats in certain regions, like China.

We are on the brink of a full-scale global war, thanks to the sins of the Biden-Kamala circus, and the best way to preserve global peace is to make it clear that the US military has been reformed.

Part of this transition also involves cutting unnecessary staff in the army to ensure that spending is efficient. We need to bring in more physically healthy soldiers who are united in a common purpose of serving and defending our country. Measures like DEI are a needless distraction from this crucial objective.



It also looks like peace in the Middle East is back on the menu, thanks to recent efforts from Trump, who spoke on restoring the sovereignty of these nations. Restoring peace in the Middle East and achieving a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire would send a strong message to the world. It would also potentially help prevent further tensions in other regions like Asia.

Another crucial step we need to take is beefing up our security. One new initiative implemented by the Trump administration is building a new Iron Dome system in the future.

The United States leads the world in many areas, and it should also have one of the world’s strongest defense systems, so that other countries are less bold when pushing back against us.

Military Overhaul



It is very clear to see many similarities between the policies of Trump and Reagan. The US military has lost a lot of its strength and credibility in the past few decades, and would benefit from politicians like Trump who can regain its former glory.



The end goal, which Trump has already demonstrated during his first term, is to avoid wars and sustain peace. Strengthening our military will allow us to win wars if necessary and help protect our allies if larger countries like China encroach on other countries’ liberties. Of course, the best benefit of this approach is preventing wars that never should have happened, like the Russia-Ukraine war.



The world is tired of the deep state's warmongering and useless DEI policies. It's time to restore the US military to its former glory for the sake of national security and world peace.

Get 47% off for 1 year