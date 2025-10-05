Marxism and freedom don’t mix.

That fact should be as plain as day, yet the Left has been allowed to sink its roots so far into Western institutions that a Marxist will likely be the next mayor of New York City.

How long will it take for people to wake up and realize that Marxism is antithetical to all things Western: the good, the true, and the beautiful?

Marxists are ugly, wicked, and filled with deceit. There can be no peaceful coexistence with evil.

They won’t stop trying to destroy the West until they can no longer do it.

That’s why the left fears Trump. He’s onto them. And he’s doing something about it.

Antifa Is Terrorism

President Trump recently signed an executive order labeling Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

It’s about time.

Leftists were quick to argue that Antifa is just an idea, not a real thing.

Tell that to journalist Andy Ngo. He was attacked by real people, not an idea.

Ngo wasn’t the only journalist targeted by Leftist thugs. Two independent journalists were assaulted by Leftist agitators while covering immigration protests in Seattle.

And then there was the Charlie Kirk assassin, a Leftist wingnut. Don’t forget the Lefty stoner who shot up an ICE facility in Dallas.

The next time a Leftist sympathizer whines about free speech, tell them terrorists don’t have any rights.