With the recent news that Larry Ellison is leading a cancer vaccine to be “personalized” through Artificial Intelligence, it seems odd that Trump would do what the Wall Street Journal suggests.

Trump staff are supposedly preparing an Executive Order to halt all future gain-of-function research.

Gain-of-function is a type of research that allows Deep State scientists to make animal viruses more transmutable to humans, more virulent, more toxic, and more deadly.

It is a type of research that allows sick people like Fauci and his minions to take pig, monkey, and bird viruses, and alter them in a lab to try to make them infect humans.

Many scientists have called out how risky this type of research can be. Just letting a virus mutate in a lab and then shooting people in the arm with it as a vaccine doesn’t guarantee that the virus won’t mutate again while causing serious, and possibly irreparable health damage to people along the way.

Gain-of-function research is what was going on in labs in Ukraine and Wuhan, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Anthony Fauci.

The U.S. government, overtaken by Deep State actors, has been operating biolabs around the world for decades to carry out a depopulation agenda, but you’re just finding out about it.

There are at least 46 biolabs in Ukraine alone. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency now shows a 404 on the page that used to talk about them openly. We were told this was a conspiracy theory, and finally, they’ve admitted it openly.

This is no different from how Fauci lied under oath about conducting gain-of-function research in Wuhan until a FOIA request revealed that not only was there gain-of-function research happening, his NIH-issued grant was funding it.

The non-profit Right to Know has also exposed that Peter Dazsak and EcoHealth Alliance omitted key points about gain-of-function research that they were conducting in Wuhan to try to hide it.

At the same time, Trump has issued a gag order to all Federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the NIH. Is it possible we’re about to have a reckoning? Is the Oracle project led by Larry Ellison and Sam Altman just a way to spotlight evil actors who want to exterminate half the planet?

Interestingly, it’s reported that Russia’s Putin wants Fauci extradited to his country for crimes against humanity. This happens just as Trump is creating orders to stop this freakish science from creating another fake pandemic so that the Deep State can roll out yet another deadly vaccine. Trump is to stop funding to all of the NIH grant-funded labs that are doing gain-of-function research.

Odd too, that President Javier Milei is at the World Economic Forum, bashing their plans for a One World Order and total control over everyone while also calling out their evil woke and vaccine agendas.

Are we about to see the darkness end, or is it just taking a new form?

Gain-of-function Research

The Deep State has tried to play gain-of-function as an essential part of their sick science, but it’s dangerous. So dangerous, in fact, that it can cause permanent negative mutations of genes. This type of research was previously banned in the U.S. until Fauci conveniently lifted the ban on Dec 19, 2017, at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).