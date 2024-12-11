Trump to be Named Time's Person of the Year
The man took a bullet for America. It's TIME the MSM showed some respect.
Trump will be named TIME "Person of the Year" tomorrow morning and he will reportedly celebrate by ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange.
Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — and to celebrate the unveiling of the cover, the president-elect will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, according to three people familiar with the plans granted anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge the plans.
Last year, pop superstar Taylor Swift was recognized. To mark the magazine cover reveal, Time CEO Jessica Sibley rang the opening bell. - Politico
Trump also won in 2016:
This is a far better option than Taylor Swift, don't you think?
