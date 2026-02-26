The Left is always desperate. It’s in their nature.

When Leftist lies no longer work because the evidence is overwhelmingly against them, they don’t know what to do.

So they get even more desperate.

President Trump knows that desperate people make mistakes. The Russian Collusion Hoax, in just one glaring example, proves as much.

Obama and crew were so desperate to discredit Trump after he won the 2016 election that they came up with a plan to destroy him.

They failed.

When at first you don’t succeed in a coup, try, try again. That’s the Left’s motto.

By now, most people know—or at least strongly suspect—that the Left fixed the 2020 election. They couldn’t risk Trump messing with their Globalist aspirations any further.

And even though they got caught, they kept up the big lie that somehow Sleepy Joe Biden, campaigning from his basement, beat Trump.

Trump knows he won the 2020 election. And he loves rubbing the Left’s face in it.

Not Just Another Press Conference

In a press conference celebrating the Trump administration’s accomplishments during the first year of his second term, Trump was blunt about Joe Biden and the 2020 election.