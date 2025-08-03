Trump Threw Jeffrey Epstein Out Of Mar-A-Lago

Today’s political theatre is much better than the old soap operas on television.

Classic soaps like General Hospital, As the World Turns, and Days of Our Lives all featured political intrigue, forbidden trysts, unbridled passion, and sin, but they could never compete with the multimedia onslaught of political melodrama churned out by Washington, D.C. productions today.

In our current political drama, the villain always gets away with it. People are getting sick of reruns.

Leftist political hacks like Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer no longer have what it takes to keep the audience interested. His lies come across as those delivered by a senile old man who has just pooped his pants.

The false narratives spun by the Left get bigger and bolder the more desperate they get. They’d have their toadies believe that Trump wasn’t shot, he didn't win the election, and he’s on Epstein’s naughty boy list.

The fact is—and even Leftist outlets like Axios are admitting it–Trump turned down an invite from Epstein to travel to Epstein’s infamous island.

That makes no difference to the Left. Neither does the fact that Trump claims to have tossed Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for poaching his employees.

"He took people," Trump said. "I said, ‘Don’t do that anymore,’ you know, they work for me. And he took beyond that. He took some others. And once he did that, that was the end of him."



One of the employees Creepy Jeff allegedly stole from Trump was Virginia Giuffre, the high-profile Epstein accuser who accused British Prince Andrew of being a lecherous lover of young flesh.

We may never know the truth because Giuffre “committed suicide” in April.

You may have already asked yourself this question: If the Left had Epstein dirt on Trump, wouldn't they have been shouting it from the rooftops before the election?

It’s a rhetorical question. Of course they would have. Then why all the interest in the Epstein files now?