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Four years of investigations. Two impeachments. Dozens of subpoenas. And at the end of it all, the very worst Democrats could produce was 34 felony counts for a paperwork dispute that didn’t even name an actual underlying crime.

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Let that sink in. Manhattan prosecutors spent years combing through Trump’s business records, his tax filings, his phone calls, his private conversations, hunting for the smoking gun that would finally prove the corruption Democrats had been promising voters since 2016. What they came back with was a case built entirely on falsifying business records, a charge that’s ordinarily a misdemeanor in New York and only becomes a felony if prosecutors can point to a separate crime the defendant was trying to commit or conceal. The indictment never actually specified what that underlying crime was. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg simply gestured vaguely at possible election law violations without ever nailing down which one, then asked a jury to convict anyway.

Isn’t that the entire scandal in one sentence? Millions of dollars, years of investigation, the full weight of the Manhattan DA’s office, and the best they could produce was a technicality stacked on a technicality with no clear crime underneath it.

Compare that to what Barack Obama’s administration actually did while the press spent eight years calling it scandal free.

Start with Operation Fast and Furious. Obama’s own Justice Department deliberately allowed thousands of firearms to walk across the border into the hands of Mexican drug cartels, supposedly to trace them later. They lost track of the guns instead. One of them turned up at the scene where Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered. When Congress demanded answers, Attorney General Eric Holder stonewalled so completely that the House held him in contempt, the first sitting Attorney General in American history to receive that distinction.

Then there’s the IRS. Obama’s Internal Revenue Service systematically targeted conservative nonprofit groups applying for tax exempt status, delaying and harassing organizations with names like “Tea Party” and “Patriot” while liberal groups sailed through review. Lois Lerner, the IRS official at the center of it, refused to testify and invoked the Fifth Amendment before Congress. The Justice Department declined to prosecute anyone.

Add Benghazi, where Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans were killed in a terrorist attack on a diplomatic compound that had repeatedly requested additional security the administration never provided. Add the NSA surveillance program that Edward Snowden exposed to the entire world, revealing that the federal government had been secretly collecting phone records and internet data on millions of ordinary American citizens who had never been suspected of any crime. Add Solyndra, the solar company that collapsed into bankruptcy after receiving over half a billion taxpayer dollars in loan guarantees, money that vanished along with the “green jobs” Obama promised it would create.

Then there’s healthcare.gov. Obama’s signature legislative achievement, the Affordable Care Act, launched its central website in 2013 to near total failure, crashing repeatedly and locking Americans out of the coverage they’d been told to sign up for by law. The president had promised the country, flatly and repeatedly, that if you liked your plan you could keep it. Millions of Americans discovered that promise wasn’t true when their existing plans were canceled outright.

And what about the drone strikes? By 2016, the final year of Obama’s presidency, the United States had dropped over twenty six thousand bombs across seven different countries, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya, without a formal declaration of war in a single one of them. In 2011, Obama ordered a drone strike that killed an American citizen, Anwar al-Awlaki, without a trial, without an indictment, without so much as a courtroom appearance. Two weeks later a separate strike killed his sixteen year old son, also an American citizen, a fact the administration never adequately explained.

Where was the media outrage machine for any of that?

It’s worth asking why an administration responsible for gunwalking scandals, IRS targeting, a mishandled terrorist attack that cost four American lives, mass surveillance of its own citizens, a squandered half billion dollar green energy loan, a catastrophic healthcare rollout built on a broken promise, and the extrajudicial killing of American citizens abroad gets remembered in political retrospectives as clean, while Trump gets treated as the most scandalous man to ever hold the office over a bookkeeping dispute that couldn’t even settle on what underlying crime it was supposedly concealing.

The answer isn’t complicated. It was never really about scandals. It was about who was doing the investigating and who got to write the headlines afterward. Obama’s press corps functioned as a shield. Trump’s press corps has functioned as a prosecutor’s office with a printing press attached.

Megyn Kelly put it about as plainly as it can be put. Honest. Direct. No scandals. Not because Trump has avoided every controversy of his career, no public figure does, but because when Democrats and the media spent a decade throwing everything they had at him, from Russia collusion theories that collapsed under their own weight to two impeachments that went nowhere to a criminal case that needed a legal technicality just to become a felony in the first place, none of it produced the smoking gun they promised voters for years.

Meanwhile the actual scandals, the ones with dead Americans, targeted political opponents, and squandered taxpayer billions, sat quietly in the background of an administration remembered as squeaky clean.

That’s not an accident. That’s a double standard forty years in the making, and voters are finally starting to notice the gap between the headlines and the record.