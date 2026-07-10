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Crude oil just fell off a cliff. Somehow the price at the pump didn’t get the memo.

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President Trump has spent the last two weeks hammering gas retailers and oil majors over exactly that gap, and the numbers back him up more than his critics want to admit. Oil dropped from nearly $120 a barrel during the Iran conflict down to around $68 to $70. Gasoline, meanwhile, has crawled down from a four year high of $4.50 a gallon to roughly $3.85, a decline nowhere close to matching what crude has already done.

Trump’s response was about as subtle as a sledgehammer. Gasoline retailers must get their prices down immediately, he wrote on Truth Social, warning that big problems lie ahead if they don’t. He set a target that would have sounded almost fantastical a few years ago. Around $2.50 a gallon, with some administration officials floating numbers as low as $2.25.

Why does the industry keep insisting that’s impossible?

Because admitting it’s possible means admitting they’ve been pocketing the difference. Big Oil’s answer has been the same tired explanation every time prices stay stubbornly high while crude falls. There’s a lag, they say. Refining takes time. Inventories are low. Prices don’t move in lockstep with crude.

Funny how that lag only ever seems to work in one direction.

When crude spikes, pump prices jump within days. When crude collapses, suddenly the industry needs weeks, maybe months, to pass along the savings. Americans have watched this exact playbook before, and Trump isn’t buying the excuse this time either. He’s already ordered the Department of Justice to investigate potential price gouging, calling the practice totally illegal and demanding state law enforcement join the probe.

Meanwhile Exxon and Chevron are set to report their best quarterly earnings since 2022, with profits expected to nearly triple compared to the previous quarter. Windfall profits, driven directly by the supply shock from the Iran conflict, landing in oil company coffers at the exact moment American drivers are being told to be patient.

Is that a coincidence worth accepting quietly?

Trump clearly doesn’t think so, and he’s not stopping at the oil majors. He’s also gone after California directly, calling out the state’s gas tax, which climbed yet again on July 1st to over 63 cents a gallon, the highest in the nation. Combine sky high state taxes with an industry slow walking its price cuts, and California drivers are getting squeezed from two directions at once, paying nearly $5.50 a gallon while the rest of the country inches toward $3.80.

The administration isn’t just talking either. Emergency powers were invoked to restart a California oil pipeline that had been sitting shut since a 2015 spill, part of a broader push to increase domestic supply and take pressure off prices at the source rather than waiting on the industry’s goodwill.

Predictably, Trump’s opponents have tried to spin this into a gotcha moment, digging up an old comment where he once said rising oil prices meant the industry made more money. As if pointing out a basic fact about markets somehow disqualifies a president from later demanding that same industry pass along savings when prices fall. That’s not a contradiction. That’s consistency, applied in both directions.

The math here isn’t complicated. Oil is down nearly forty percent from its wartime peak. Gas is down roughly twelve percent over the same stretch. Somewhere in that gap sits a whole lot of profit that hasn’t made its way back to the American driver yet.

Trump has set the number. Big Oil has thirty days worth of excuses lined up. The question heading into the midterms is which side runs out of patience first.