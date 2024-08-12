Former president Donald Trump is now targeting Meta and Google for censoring content related to his attempted assassination. Elon Musk recently posted about the censorship of the event, noting how when he searches the web for “Donald Trump” search engines including Google present information about Kamala Harris.

Meta Responds to Trump’s Criticism

Meta public spokespeople responded to the criticism of the platform, insisting that their censorship of the Trump assassination attempt was an error. Meta’s team admitted to censoring the photographs of the former President’s assassination attempt. In particular, Meta representatives admitting to censoring images of the former President pumping his fist after the errant shot.

Moreover, those who conducted searches of Google News about the former President found Google’s News section changed the search query including the results to “Harris, Donald Trump.” The search results presented news that sided with Kamala Harris as opposed to the former president.

According to Musk, the search autocomplete feature of the Google platform did not reveal images of the attempted assassination. The world’s richest man hints at the censorship being an “improper act” and also as a form of interference with the upcoming election.

Musk tweeted, “Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump."

The Tesla pioneer went on to tweet about how the platform is going to get itself into heaps of trouble by interfering with the upcoming presidential election. Google representatives reached out to FOX Business to state it did not implement any sort of actions to minimize or alter search queries related to the assassination attempt.

The official statement from Meta reads: "Our systems have protections against autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring."

Google is Being Forced Into Fairness

Google’s brass admitted it is diligently working on ways to guarantee its systems are updated and accurate. Moreover, users admitted the search terms of “Trump assassination attempt” did not yield any additional terms when using Google’s engine.

Trump’s Son Makes a Statement About Censorship

Donald Trump Jr. chimed in on the unfortunate censorship, using the X platform to take a swipe at the tech industry. According to Trump Jr., "Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google".

The son of the former president then went on to describe the censorship of the shot heard ‘round the world as “…truly despicable.” Though Google might have some merit in arguing its autocomplete feature is merely a tool to assist web sleuths in an effort to save time and effort, the bottom line is the feature is biased toward Harris.

It is worth noting that Pennsylvania web users have unanimously stated they do not see anything related to former president Trump’s assassination attempt in the drop-down menu when typing related search terms into the Google web search bar.

Even Newsweek provided confirmation that its attempts to find mentions of the shooting yield no results when "assassination attempt of Tr" is entered yet not completed. Rather, the initial autocomplete feature search result is the attempted killing of former president Harry Truman way back in 1950.

Political Violence is a Fact of Life and Should be Recognized as Such

Google and other search engines have built-in safeguards that prevent autocomplete predictions linked to any sort of political violence. The company’s representatives indicated those protections were functioning exactly as intended before the attempted assassination of Trump.

In reality, political violence has been a norm throughout all of civilized human history and should be recognized as such. The harsh truth is Donald Trump is willing to take a bullet for the United States and Kamala Harris is nothing but a childless agent of the state.

Google and other search engines should recognize that political violence is an inherent check on government and also a means of reestablishing social balance. Though no one encourages the killing of current or former public officials, those attempts have been and will be made in the future.

Online search engines and other media outlets must tell the truth, admitting that such violence occurs. Moreover, Google and other search engines should empower the public to access images related to such vicious acts in the spirit of truth and integrity.