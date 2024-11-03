Trump Sues CBS for $10 BILLION
Trump accuses CBS News of deceptively doctoring a manipulative Kamala Harris’ interview for political gain
You need more Trump in your inbox. Upgrade your subscription today.
Donald Trump is taking legal action against the legacy media to uphold justice. Trump recently filed a $10 billion suit against CBS News, alleging the network intentionally doctored content to deceive the voting public.
The Controversial Kamala Harris Interview
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From Donald Trump's Desk to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.