The Left has launched well over 100 lawsuits against Trump since he took office on January 20, 2025.

That’s an average of about two per day.

It’s not like the Trump Team didn't know it would happen. They expected it. One might even say they ushered it in.

Lawfare is alive and well after Biden with one big difference: Trump is on the offensive this time around.

In many ways, the Left is a one-trick pony. Their Get Trump strategy relied on a concerted propaganda campaign to sully Trump’s name and reputation.

The Russian Collusion Hoax, tried in the court of public opinion, was to be the crown jewel of the Left’s propaganda factory.

When the hoax was exposed and then failed–those infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome were for the most part already carriers of the disease–they tried to salvage the Get Trump campaign by filing a slew of lawsuits, some civil, others criminal–all of them trumped up.

The Left not only attempted to ruin Trump financially, they also tried to put him in prison. The former–and soon to be again–president was convicted of 34 felonies that amounted to a filing error in the hopelessly corrupt Southern District of New York.

All the while the country slipped further into a moral abyss where people buy children for sex.

Trump’s still standing, and he’s got the Left reeling and on the verge of a knockout. His administration is making movies–lots of them–and the only thing the Left is doing is all that it knows how to do: call names and file lawsuits.

